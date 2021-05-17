TUPELO • Lisa Hawkins grew up admiring the leaders who made Northeast Mississippi better.
When she was named this year’s Red Raspberry Humanitarian Award recipient by the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC), placing her squarely in the company of those she holds in high regard, she was “very humbled” by the recognition.
“The other recipients have been such outstanding people, and I was quite shocked about being honored in this way,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins, who owns Room to Room in Tupelo and works with various community nonprofits throughout the area, will be recognized for her philanthropy during an award dinner this Tuesday, May 18, at the Tupelo Furniture Market, Building 4. A meet-and-greet will begin at 6 p.m., with dinner to follow at 7 p.m. A virtual watch party on Facebook and YouTube will start at 7 p.m.
The award, named after the late John “Red” Raspberry, will honor Hawkins for her commitment to the community. Hawkins currently serves on the Sanctuary Hospice and CREATE Foundation boards, was a previous chairman of the Community Development Foundation, and is an ardent support of the United Way of Northeast Mississippi and nonprofits like the Regional Rehab Center and Eight Days of Hope.
'Here to help whomever'
The Tupelo native grew up watching RRC’s early start. Nita Butler, along with her husband Bob and others, founded RRC in 1955 after finding a need for services for her own brother with cerebral palsy. Since its inception, RRC has grown to provide physical, occupational and speech therapy, early intervention and dyslexia services free of charge to families throughout the region.
“It was a sister’s love for her brother that really started the efforts for Regional Rehab,” Hawkins said. “One person can make a difference in the community if they’re highly motivated and they join together with other friends.”
Hawkins said the people of Tupelo, and Northeast Mississippi as a whole, has always had a similar mindset.
“We call it the Tupelo Spirit, but I think it’s just people seeing a need and wanting to help their fellow man,” she said.
The Tupelo Spirit showed up in Hawkins’ own life several times. When her father was killed in a plane accident when she was 2, friends and neighbors stepped in to help. Family members like her brother and grandson, have been clients of RRC. Her public school teachers, as well as stints in high school working as a candy striper and in the hospital office inspired her to pursue nursing. United Way helped fund a scholarship that allowed her to attend nursing school at Mississippi University for Women.
Although she is now an entrepreneur, Hawkins believes her calling is in nursing. After closing the Velveteen Rabbit, her clothing store of 12 years, her volunteering increased to the point where it “became almost a full-time job,” Hawkins said.
As one of the founding members of Sanctuary Hospice, Hawkins saw a different kind of care, one that focused on comfort and “compassion for those that are suffering.” She remains on the Sanctuary Hospice board, works significantly with United Way of Northeast Mississippi and is involved with faith-based activities such as Eight Days of Hope.
She previously served as The Community Development Foundation chairman, the hospital board, and now serves as CREATE Foundation board board vice chairman. She also sits on a board for affordable housing.
Through her positions on various nonprofit boards of directors, she’s been blessed to serve and be inspired by leaders such as Grace Clark, Aubrey Patterson, Mickey Holliman, Jack Reed, Hassell Franklin and Lewis Whitfield ... some of the very people she grew up admiring.
“They were all these iconic people in our community that I could be serving on a board with, and I felt very unworthy," she said. "But having the opportunity to watch them and learn from them was an incredible gift.
“I felt like it was me and the Godfathers,” she joked, “but I’m very thankful that I had, and still have, that opportunity.”
In her roles with nonprofits, Hawkins has always focused on the grassroots efforts, aligning herself with organizations that focus on basic needs and helping the community move ahead. To Hawkins, it’s important to have any type of impact, whether it’s kind words, a little assistance or referral to help someone meet their needs. After a young man recently told her how she helped change his life, she’s learned to not take it for granted the impact a person can have.
“You just never know what a kind word, encouragement, just a minute of your day can really mean to somebody,” Hawkins said.
With her focus on medical care, the pandemic showed her that helping and caring for people doesn’t stop. She started focusing on volunteering more on an individual basis, such as helping those who were sick, and filling needs.
Attending the 2021 Ignite Conference, where she heard from leadership expert and psychologist Dr. Henry Cloud, helped her recognize the importance of remaining healthy mentally and acknowledge the toll the pandemic collectively had on relationships.
“It’s been a very tough time on human beings. It hasn’t just been COVID; it’s been more than that, because it’s relationships,” Hawkins said. “I’m looking forward to days when we can all interact and see friends, hug.”
The past year also brought a lot of loss: Her mother passed, as did close friends and neighbors Jean and John Bartlett. Prior to her mother's passing, Hawkins cared for her, and was planning her mother’s funeral when she received the news RRC wanted to honor her as this year’s Red Raspberry recipient.
“I was really overwhelmed and really didn’t feel worthy of that award, especially knowing Mr. (John “Red”) Raspberry and the kind of guy he was,” Hawkins said. “But if my life can be an encouragement to somebody else, I hope that I can do that. I’m here to help whomever.”
She accepted the honor because admires RRC’s ability to give skills that help prepare for other opportunities and overcome obstacles. She feels “very blessed” and thankful to have the opportunity to help others.
“Anything I can do to keep the services going at Regional Rehab, that’s my focus,” Hawkins said. “I hope that people will reach out and help Regional Rehab, and the many other nonprofits in our community, because that’s what we (do), helping our neighbors.”