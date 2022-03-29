TUPELO • United Way of Northeast Mississippi on Tuesday honored a volunteer who has served her community both behind the scenes and in front of the camera.
The nonprofit organization presented Lisa Reed with the J.G. Volunteer Service Berry Award during their 2021 campaign celebration in Tupelo. The award is given annually to a volunteer who has shown a commitment to philanthropy, leadership and community spirit.
“We were thrilled to be able to award our J.G. Berry to Lisa,” said United Way of Northeast Mississippi President Patti Parker. “She has been involved for so many years and, at every turn, it has been both Jack (Reed) and Lisa who have continued to support United Way.”
Reed’s many contributions have arguably shaped countless lives throughout the region. She began and chairs the community reading program Tupelo Reads. She was the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo’s 1988 Charity Ball chairman and past president of the Habitat for Humanity board of directors.
Her passion around the cause of juvenile diabetes earned her the 2005 Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International Volunteers of the Year award, jointly received with her husband Jack Reed. The couple also took on leadership roles in the United Way of Northeast Mississippi nearly three decades ago, hosting the first Pillar Society. In 2020, they co-chaired the Leadership cabinet, raising approximately $100,000 in new leadership donors. She was also part of the United Way’s $50K Giveaway committee.
She’s also helped on the ground level, whether bagging groceries at Helping Hands Food Pantry, delivering Meals on Wheels, or personally calling and writing letters to donors.
Reed said she was humbled to be honored. She said she’s motivated to support the United Way because they connect donors with the people that need help.
Reed said she’s inspired to give by the people who came before her, and hopes she can inspire others to give.
“They are the North Star, I think, of giving,” Reed said after accepting her award. “You know, you trust them.”
Throughout the campaign celebration program, United Way of Northeast Mississippi representatives focused on the organization’s real-world impact, sharing the stories of a Safe Haven resident, Habitat for Humanity homeowners, and a mother helped by the Autism Center of North Mississippi.
“I appreciate the staff of United Way and all the agencies that they do, the impact that they make,” Reed said. “When you see a presentation like the Regional Rehab or Habitat for Humanity, you’re connected with the people that are the beneficiaries. You see firsthand what your dollars are doing.”
United Way of Northeast Mississippi also recognized the many corporations and individuals who supported the organization’s efforts by raising funds during a challenging year. Among them were Bently Nolan, the general manager of Nolan Brothers Motors, who served as the 2021 Campaign Chair, and Crescent Memorial, which provided the entire $50,000 prize for the $50K Giveaway.
“We are so blessed to live in Northeast Mississippi because people care so much about helping one another and they put that caring into action,” Parker said. “We would not be the organization that we are without the thousands of people who help us each year.”