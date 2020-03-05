TUPELO • A local artist’s painting that combines themes of architecture and literature will be showcased at one of the largest festivals in the state this summer.
Officials at the Mississippi Book Festival on Tuesday revealed that a painting by Tupelo painter Charlie Buckley will be the festival's official painting. The event draws thousands of authors, artists and literary admirers from all over the state and country.
Buckley, 37, told the Daily Journal on Thursday that he was excited about the event and the opportunity to have his work showcased at the festival. He will also have an exhibition of his work showcased alongside the event.
“It’s such a great event, and our literary history is so deep,” Buckley told the Daily Journal. “It’s easy to celebrate it I guess because there’s just so much to celebrate.”
The painting will also be used as the official poster of the festival. The painting features several “stacked houses” of notable Mississippi writers such as Ida B. Wells-Barnett, William Faulker, Richard Wright and Eudora Welty.
“I’ve been doing those stacks maybe three or four years, and they started off simple and they’ve gotten more complicated,” he said.
Buckley previously told the Daily Journal in his art studio that as his career has progressed, he has slowly gotten away from painting landscapes to painting more complex pieces, like the one being featured at the book festival.
“Art takes on many forms, and in this particular case, he merges three mediums — books, art and architecture — to represent the richness of our cultural landscape,” said Holly Lange, the executive director of the book festival.
Buckley is a two-time fellow in visual arts from the Mississippi Arts Commission and has also been awarded the visual arts award from the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters. His art is prominently displayed at art galleries in Oxford, Jackson and Nashville. He operates a full-time art studio in Tupelo.