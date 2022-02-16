TUPELO • The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi have selected a Tupelo youth to receive the organization's highest honor.
Last week, BGCNMS named Jahtonia Wilson of Haven Acres - Tupelo Boys & Girls Club as their 2022 Youth of the Year. In March, Wilson will represent the organization in State competition competing with other BGC youth from across Mississippi for the title of Mississippi Youth of the Year.
The winner of the State competition will receive $2,500 in scholarships to the college of his or her choosing.
Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. The program was founded more than 70 years ago through the generosity of the Reader’s Digest Foundation. To achieve the title of Youth of the Year, club members must embody the values of leadership and service, academic excellence and healthy lifestyles. They also exemplify the critical impact that Boys & Girls Clubs have on the lives of young people, according to a presser from the organization.
Wilson was selected to receive the honor by a panel of judges, including Robby Parman of Regional Rehabilitation Center, Kathryn Rhea of Keep Tupelo Beautiful and Eddie Prather of Tupelo Public School District.
The judges picked Wilson from a list of young people nominated by the five clubs administered by the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi. Other nominees included Alicia Renee Thigpen of Oxford, Laniyah Hill of Northside - Tupelo, Andrew Dixon of Ripley, and Zariah Conner of New Albany.
It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.
Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi has served the area since 1996. It reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through Clubhouse locations in Tupelo, Oxford, Ripley and New Albany.
For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, visit www.bgcnms.org.