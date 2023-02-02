TUPELO — A Tupelo High School senior has been named the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi's Youth of the Year for the second consecutive year.
Jahtonia Wilson of the Haven Acres Boys & Girls Club has been a member for more than seven years. She said it's an honor to receive the award for a second time.
"For me to get it two years straight, it just shows anything is possible," Wilson said.
Members of the nonprofit organization presented Wilson with her award during a ceremony on Tuesday night.
The Youth of the Year award is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. Recipients must embody the values of leadership and service, academic excellence and healthy lifestyles, along with exemplifying the critical impact Boys & Girls Clubs have on the lives of young people.
Wilson received a medal, plaque and $300 award from the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.
Seeing the way her mother and supporting staff members' faces lit up upon the announcement showed Wilson how much people respect and want the best for her.
"The club has opened many doors for me," Wilson said. "I'm very thankful to have the club in my life."
Her membership has provided opportunities to build public-speaking skills, and Wilson currently serves as a junior staff member working with children after school.
Wilson will begin studying nursing at the University of North Alabama this fall. She hopes to become an OBGYN surgeon or a labor and delivery travel nurse.
But when summer comes around, she'll be back in Tupelo to continue working with the Haven Acres Boys & Girls Club.
"I just can't leave the club alone," Wilson said. "They've helped me so much."
Wilson was selected by a panel of judges including Eddie Prather, O’Nae Chatman and Lisa Nichols.
Other nominees included Zoey Jones of Oxford, Ezekiel Houston of New Albany, A'Rian Story of Tupelo and Patience Isom of Ripley.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi include local clubs in Oxford, Ripley, New Albany and two in Tupelo.
