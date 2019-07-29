TUPELO • Candidates for the county’s District 1 supervisor race disagreed over what action should be taken on the Lee County Jail at a candidate forum on Monday night.
The jail has been a point of debate for a number of years with the Lee County Board of Supervisors after the jail has reached its maximum occupancy for inmates.
Incumbent Republican Supervisor Phil Morgan said he supported expanding the jail and renovating the old portion of the jail, but wants an opinion from an outside source.
“The jail has been a thorn in the supervisors’ side ever since I’ve been on the board,” Morgan said. “I think we need an outside agency that is unbiased and that has no ties to Lee County to come in and do a study.”
Morgan’s Republican challengers, Marty Rock and Dan Gale, did not offer a concrete position on the jail other than saying they realized work needs to be done to repair the jail.
Gale said he would use his experience as a a business owner to determine the best solution for the jail.
“I know something needs to be done with the jail,” Gale said. “To what extent, I don’t know.”
Rock said he would take all options into consideration when exploring a solution to the jail.
“We just need to look at things and see what’s the best outcome,” Rock said.
All of the candidates agreed they would be against raising the county’s ad valorem tax rates unless there was no other option.
Gale and Rock said they would first look at where they could cut certain things in the county’s budget before raising taxes. Morgan touted his record as a supervisor by saying his time in office reflects he is against tax increases.
District 3 Supervisor candidates Todd Jordan and Tony Roper had different criteria they would use to determine which roads they would prioritize for repairing first.
Jordan, a real estate agent, said he would fix the roads that are in the worst condition, but ensure that roads are repaired correctly the first time. He said there are some roads in the county that were recently repaired but are already deteriorating.
“I think what we need to do is go in with our budget and with the money, and we need to repair those roads right,” he said.
Roper, the incumbent, said he would continue using the “unit system” where the board works together as one unit and all agree to work on the worst roads in the county, regardless of which district the roads fall in.
“When you have a bad street, all of you should get together and take care of the first priority and the worst street in the county,” Roper said.
Candidates for justice court judge, constable and state senate were also present.
Primary elections are on Aug. 6. If a single candidate does not receive a majority of the votes cast, the two candidates who receive the most votes will compete in a runoff election, which will take place on Aug. 27. The winner of the Democratic and Republican primaries will face one another in the general election on Nov. 5.