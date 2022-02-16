TUPELO • Teachers at childcare centers often struggle to find the time and resources to create curriculums for the children for whom they care and teach.
Now, a handful of those teachers have some help.
On Tuesday, a class at Noah’s Ark Daycare and Learning in Tupelo used OWL Curriculum kits for the first time. Purchased through funds raised by the nonprofit Groundswell Community Collective and donated by the Early Childhood Coalition, the kits provide a mix of materials and guidance that give teachers at childcare centers like Noah’s Ark a compass for preparing kids for kindergarten.
The Early Childhood Coalition, a partnership between United Way and CREATE Foundation, will provide weekly support and professional development for teachers. The kits tie with the coalition’s overall goal of ensuring all kids are ready for kindergarten and are reading on grade-level by the end of third grade.
“Anything that we can do that can make the childcare teachers and directors’ jobs easier, we’re more than happy to do,” said Shelly Brooks, director of the Early Childhood Coalition.
Leigh Ann Henderson, an instructional coach with the Early Childhood Coalition, said the kits provide standardized lessons for pre-kindergarten students by tying together reading, math, science, music and everything else teachers need in one curriculum set.
“What we were seeing is, a lot of times, there was not a curriculum in the daycare,” Henderson said. “They’re expensive, and you need the complete curriculum.”
The curriculum kits were purchased through funds from Groundswell’s September Date Night in a Box fundraiser. As United Way of Northeast Mississippi’s under-40 donor group, the fundraiser was an easy sell for Groundswell members.
“Groundswell is really grateful to have been able to partner with the Early Childhood Coalition to raise these funds and we look forward to finding more ways to give back to the Early Childhood Coalition in the future,” said Groundswell member Stewart Brevard McMillan.
Early childhood education is a primary focus for the group, as demonstrated through the OWL curriculum kits and the Born Learning Trails in parks across the eight counties United Way serves, said Robin McKinney, Director of Marketing and Communications with United Way.
The fundraiser garnered enough money to supply three or four kits to daycares to help better serve children. So far, two curriculum kits have been purchased and put into centers.
Henderson, who has 25 years of experience teaching, will model the kits. Each week, she’ll observe teachers using it and provide advice. She’ll also occasionally provide resources for teachers and lessons to the children.
Once a teacher is trained, the kits will act as guides, helping them provide consistent lessons for children who stay there. Teachers at childcare centers often don’t have the time or resources to create their own curriculum.
“This kind of takes some of the place of that because it’s actually already made and it’s got a teacher’s manual,” Henderson said. “If they’re not sure of what they need to be teaching exactly, that teacher’s manual is their guide.”