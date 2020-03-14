With the COVID-19 virus reaching Mississippi, several churches in Northeast Mississippi are implementing measures in their services to slow the spread of the contagious virus.
Here are a list of churches in the area that are making changes to their services or cancelling in-person services altogether:
- Harrisburg Baptist in Tupelo has suspended in-person services and activities for the next week, beginning March 15. The church will offer online services Sunday morning, Sunday night and Wednesday night.
- Cross Pointe Ministries in Tupelo will not hold in-person services on Sunday, March 15. Service will be streamed online.
- Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo will not hold in-person services on Sunday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 18. Sunday service will be streamed online at 10 a.m.
- First Presbyterian Church, Tupelo has cancelled all activities for the next 3 weeks except for live-streaming of Sunday worship on YouTube at 10 a.m.
- First Baptist Church in Saltillo will not hold in-person services but will stream online.
- St. Luke United Methodist Church Tupelo will have worship at 8:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. but will not have Sunday School or Fellowship time. The services will also be available via Facebook Live.
- North Green Street Church of Christ has cancelled Sunday school classes, evening worship and all events in its Family Life Center. They will also offer their morning service on Facebook for those who cannot attend.
- The Orchard will suspend in-person services at each of their church campuses in Northeast Mississippi but will offer online services on March 15 at 9 a.m. and cancel church activities through March 21.
- The Catholic Diocese of Jackson will have services as normal, but will have limited measures in place to celebrate Mass. Mass obligation is lifted for the elderly, those with underlying health conditions and anyone sick.
- The Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi will suspend all in-person services through March 22.
This list will be updated periodically throughout the day as more information becomes available.