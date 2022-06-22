TUPELO • A pair of Northeast Mississippi drag artists are the subject of a new documentary that will be shown in Tupelo this weekend.
On Friday, the Link Centre in Tupelo will host a showing of Oxford filmmaker Christina A. Huff’s new documentary, “The Hollidays in Mississippi,” which features Northeast Mississippi natives Eric White (GoDiva Holliday) and Justin Tyler (Fendi LaFemme, formerly Deepression Holliday).
The show starts at 7 p.m. inside the Black Box Theatre. This free event is sponsored by the Pride Resource Center of North Mississippi and Kevin Cozart of the Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies at the University of Mississippi (UM). It will be followed by a Q&A and an unfiltered drag event, where attendees receive a behind-the-scenes look at drag. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available.
Huff began creating her documentary while taking a graduate queer oral history class in fall 2019. For a class assignment, she attended a drag show and began documenting the LGBT community outside of Oxford.
Huff connected with White and Tyler with the help of a classmate. White has 23 years of drag experience as GoDiva Holliday. Tyler, aka Fendi LaFemme, is newer to the scene, having performed in drag for three-and-a-half years.
The three formed an easy friendship over the next few years, leading to the creation of a shorter documentary, “Queering the South Through Drag” about White and Tyler’s drag family and the importance of queer spaces.
Huff created “The Hollidays in Mississippi” as a thesis defense to earn her Master of Fine Arts degree at the University of Mississippi in Southern Studies. When doing preliminary research for her documentary, she found there was a lack of queer documentaries. It became another reason that she wanted to create the documentary.
“I kind of got frustrated with the lack of queer documentation in terms of southern storytelling,” Huff said. “I think my work adds to the conversation of LGBTQ southern storytelling.”
The longer documentary delves into White’s passing the drag torch to Tyler and how the two juggle their lives and their art.
“It’s a challenge to be respected and successful in an area that’s not drag driven, that has a small gay community and not very many opportunities,” White said.
Part of Huff’s documentary goals was to challenge metronormativity, a term coined by J. Jack Halberstam. Metronormativity centers on the idea that queer people can’t thrive in small rural places and need to move to metro areas to thrive.
For Tyler, the film provides a behind the scenes look at what goes into being a drag queen.
“It was brilliant,” White said. “(I’m) very happy to be part of a project that’s been going on almost three years and is such an honest reflection of what drag life is in Mississippi.”
After public screenings at the Glitterary Festival on April 26 and for her thesis exhibition May 10 in Oxford, Huff is excited to bring her film to Tupelo. She hopes attendees take away the importance of community and queer people continuing to create “safe spaces where we can congregate, have fun and continue to tell our stories,” Huff said.
“If we don’t, there are people in power who are working very hard to erase us,” Huff said.