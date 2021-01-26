TUPELO • Even though Abby Christian is not technically employed by the city of Tupelo, her fingerprints are almost certain to be all over the All-America City within the next year.
Christian, a 37-year-old native of Tupelo, is providing grant writing and administration services for Tupelo through a contract between the city and Three Rivers Planning & Development District, an economic and workforce development agency in Northeast Mississippi, where she is actually employed.
Christian’s job requires her to complete grant applications to organizations or government agencies on behalf of the city of Tupelo and to monitor the applications’ progress. Funds awarded from grants can often help the city offset costs for projects or provide the city with upgraded tools and equipment.
“Getting to work for the city you grew up in is kind of a sweet spot,” Christian told the Daily Journal.
After graduating from Tupelo High School in 2002, Christian moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia, to attend college at Old Dominion University in nearby Norfolk. After her undergraduate studies, she did workforce proposals for various defense and aerospace contractors for around 10 years.
While working for private defense contractors, Christian was required to interact with federal government agencies, a skill which has proved useful in her current work with the city. Even though she enjoyed working in the private sector, she made the decision to move back to her hometown to be closer to family.
Christian is currently filling in the gap left from Terri Blissard, Tupelo’s former grant administrator, who died in July from complications related to COVID-19.
While many city officials mourned Blissard’s loss and said her service to the city was exemplary, Mayor Jason Shelton said that Christian has been doing a “fantastic job” in her current capacity.
“Tupelo’s long-standing partnership with Three Rivers Planning & Development is one of our most significant in terms of the economic growth of our city,” Shelton said “We are extremely excited to be working with Ms. Christian, who has been doing a fantastic job since joining the city of Tupelo after the tragic loss of Ms. Terri Blissard.”
Before Blissard became employed by the city, she also was an employee at Three Rivers, who provided grant services to the city.
Christian admits that one of the things that has taken some getting used to is making public presentations and comments to the City Council – something that she did not regularly have to do while working in the private sector.
“They’re all very kind, though, Christian said of the Council. “I’ve met them afterwards and back in the hallway, so that helps. They’re all very nice.”
Even though Christian can help bring a wide range of services and projects to Tupelo – from upgraded equipment for the Tupelo Police Department to infrastructure improvements or new materials for a park – she maintains that successful grant applications are the culmination of many dedicated city employees.
“A grant writer is just a person that pulls it all together and submits it,” she said. “There’s nothing special necessarily about that other than it’s just teamwork and getting to know people and working with the community and trying to be resourceful.”