CALHOUN CITY • Anonna Brasher’s dream is to have her own flower shop one day with fresh floral arrangements, pottery, home decor and gift items.
“I’d love to do that,” said Brasher, an office assistant at Mississippi HomeCare of Grenada. “I just haven’t talked myself into it yet.”
For now, she’s happy to use her kitchen table to make decorative items for friends and family. She also sells a few things at Delta Daisy in Pontotoc, she has an Etsy shop, TooCuteByAnonna, and you can find her on Facebook at toocutecreationsab.
“I’ve always been kind of crafty,” said Brasher, 31. “In school, I had to stay in a lot at recess because I never finished my coloring sheet. I had to stay within the lines and outline the border. Everything had to be just right.”
She took an art class when she was in high school at South Pontotoc and remembers drawing constantly.
“If I wanted something for my room, I’d just make it,” she said.
That led to her making gifts for family members, like big initials for the front door and flowers made out of Coke cans.
“I stopped for a while after I had my son,” Brasher said. She and her fiancee, Parker Baker, have two children, 7-year-old Oaklee and 2-year Everlee. “I got back into it pretty heavy three or four years ago.”
She specializes in canvas paintings, picture frames, flower arrangements, door hangers, collegiate-themed items, seasonal and holiday items, personalized items and painted furniture.
“I have a lot of custom orders from people around here,” Brasher said. “They’ll show me something and ask me if I can make it and I say, ‘Sure,’ and then I put my own little spin on it.”
When it comes to making those picture frames or big initials or door hangers, she doesn’t wait for someone else to do the heavy lifting.
“I use a lot of power tools that most women don’t,” she said. “I guess I picked that up from my dad. I use a skill saw, jigsaw, sander, nail gun and staple gun – I taught myself how to use them. I’ve always been kind of independent. Instead of waiting on someone else to do it, I’ll learn to do it myself.”
In her home in Calhoun City, Brasher has refinished the kitchen cabinets and the cabinets and countertop in the bathroom; she’s stained the wood in the living room and painted the walls; and she and Parker stained concrete floors throughout the home.
“It’s always been trial and error,” she said. “Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. Now it’s so much easier with YouTube and Pinterest and all that wonderful stuff.”
Brasher works on her custom creations after her kids are in bed and on the weekends.
“When I get an order, I try my best to get right on it,” she said. “I’m just surprised that other people like what I do and that they want it in their homes. I’m always anxious about how they’ll react and then they’ll say, ‘Oh, I love it,’ and that just makes me feel so good.”