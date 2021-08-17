BOONEVILLE • For Iuka native Carol Ivy, having her second child was life changing in multiple ways.
She was living in Belmont, and as she was having the baby, her nurses … for unknown reasons … began talking with her about going to nursing school.
Ivy immediately took to the idea.
“I thought that was great,” Ivy said.
So, with a 9-week-old baby and a 2-and-a-half-year-old in tow, she began nursing school at Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) in 1972.
Balancing home and school wasn’t the easiest thing she’d ever done. During that time, her husband, Carrol Ivy, got a job in Valdosta, Georgia, and could only visit on the weekends.
But with the help of family in Belmont, she survived. Her husband got a job as a plant manager in Marietta, Mississippi, shortly before she graduated nursing school. Post graduation, she got a job at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. This was in 1974, and it didn’t take long for her to fall in love with her work, which mostly involved working with post-op patients.
Then she jumped into teaching practical nursing at NEMMC. Having grown up with a father who was a teacher, Ivy never thought she’d follow in his footsteps.
“I said no. Never … never … never will I be a schoolteacher,” she said.
Life, as it so often does, had other plans. When she was offered the job at NEMMC, she reconsidered her vow to avoid becoming a teacher.
It was, in hindsight, the right decision.
“I absolutely loved it,” Ivy said. “It was just something that was so fulfilling in my life, to be able to do that for students.”
She taught for 30 years and took a great deal of pride in her students’ success. Four years before she retired from teaching nursing, she was given the opportunity to work at the Baptist Memorial in Booneville part-time. She retired from teaching on a Friday and went to full-time nursing on Monday.
She stayed there for 19 years.
Going from teaching back to nursing was a shift. In her career, she’s taught between 300 and 400 students, and found many of her fellow nurses were former students … including her unit manager.
In this second part of her nursing career, Ivy worked on the psychiatric floor, where she found her true niche in nursing.
“I loved psychiatric nursing,” she said. “The mind is remarkable. You never are able to really predict what a psychiatric patient is thinking or going to do. It takes patience, understanding, but mostly love. I loved my patients.”
Every day presented a new challenge, but she found the work incredibly rewarding.
Ivy retired in July after 47 years of nursing. She recently turned 77, and while she hated to leave, she realized pushing heavy chairs and patients around was physically tiring.
After spending most of her life in nursing, she’s still adjusting to retirement.
“It’s a new thing to me,” Ivy said. “It’s just been a whirlwind.”
Ivy said she’s looking forward to spending time with her family. She’s been married to her husband for 58 years. The two met after she graduated from high school. A neighbor who lived across the street from her parents wanted to give her a birthday party. The neighbor invited her to bring a date and tag.
But two days before the birthday party, the friend she’d asked to come along had to cancel. So, the neighbor who’d invited her in the first place asked her cousin, John Carrol Ivy, to take his place.
“I fell in love with him that night,” she said.
He must have felt the same, because on their third date, Carroll Ivy told her they were going to be married one day. She didn’t buy it at the time, but she humored him.
Turns out, he was right.
“A year later, after he graduated from Ole Miss, we got married,” Ivy said.
The couple had two children, one who died in a car wreck, and four grandchildren: twin grandsons and two girls. Despite her best efforts, she couldn’t get any of them into nursing, but that doesn’t stop her from encouraging others to go into the field.
“If you are wondering what you’re going to do with your life, please consider nursing,” Ivy said. “Anywhere you want to go to get a job, just about, you can get a job in nursing.”
To Ivy, nursing provided her with more than a career (or two … arguably three); nursing taught her something she doesn’t believe she would have learned otherwise:
The importance of unconditional love.
“Everybody, every patient has feelings,” she said. “They express them in different ways, they have behaviors that they express in different ways, and you just got to be able to love them all.”
To Ivy, that’s the essence of nursing. It’s about caring for everyone.
“You can’t pick and choose which ones you want to take care of, and you took the oath that you would do the best by all of them,” she said. “So unless you’re going to do that, don’t go into nursing.”