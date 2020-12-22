TUPELO • Tupelo native Shane Butler, the founder and owner of SB Fitness, is an entrepreneur with big dreams for his already successful business.
Butler, 28, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and raised in Tupelo. He graduated from Blue Mountain College (BMC) in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. He became BMC’s all-time leading scorer during his time playing basketball for the Toppers.
Butler originally planned to play professional basketball but after coaching an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) team in Corinth, his plans changed.
“When I did that, my name blew up as a pretty good coach for kids, so I ended up picking up a college job at Shorter University who gave me my first coaching gig and started coaching college when I was like 24 years old,” Butler said.
While working as an assistant coach at Shorter University in Rome, Georgia, he earned a master’s degree in Business Administration and Sports Management. It was while completing a final project for a class in 2017 that he came up with the idea for SB Fitness.
Although the main focus of SB Fitness is now apparel, it didn’t start out that way.
“It was a training business,” Butler said. “We were convenient for the athlete or the person who wanted to lose weight or wanted to become faster or stronger. We would train them anywhere. We would train at your house, we’d train at the gym or whatever.”
He first trained several high-profile clients while working as a personal trainer for Tupelo hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd for a year as they toured Europe, Canada and the U.S. in 2016 and 2017, during which time the likes of Mac Miller and G-Eazy also stopped by for sessions.
He’s also worked with Darius Slay, cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles; Robert Woodard, shooting guard for the Sacramento Kings; and Terence Davis, shooting guard for the Toronto Raptors – all athletes with connections to Northeast Mississippi.
Butler’s business got a running start from his association with the celebrities he’s worked with nationwide, but “now I brought that recipe back to the South,” he said.
On top of SB Fitness, he also co-owns a gym, Fitness Factory, which he opened with personal trainer Angelique Ratliff in New Albany last month. He plans to partner with trainers in other locations across the state to build an audience and open up more workout facilities.
When Butler first decided to branch out into the apparel business, SB Fitness released a line of tights, headbands and waist trainers to wear while working out. Fans of the brand can now purchase everything from SB-branded tank tops and joggers to beanies and letterman jackets.
“When we started, it was a big bang,” Butler said. “We started working with a lot of athletes, just training. Then we jumped into the apparel. People who worked out, they wanted to work out in our gear.”
That transition into apparel led to the company’s most successful venture, which is designing and producing uniforms for sports teams at K-12 schools.
“A lot of teams might have Nike, Adidas or something like that, but they can’t afford it,” Butler said. “We came in, we came up with an affordable price with the same exact material. We just came up with the uniforms and a custom design where the kids couldn’t deny it and they love to wear it.”
The schools Butler now produces uniforms for are the same ones he played for and against during his time as a high school athlete, so it has been fairly easy for him to get initial meetings to pitch his products. Once he secures a meeting, it’s up to him to make a sale – and he’s been successful.
SB Fitness has created uniforms for more than 100 schools, from Georgia and Texas to Africa, and including about seven in Northeast Mississippi.
Butler gives back to the community via the SB Foundation, which sponsors events like coat drives and an annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway with Slim Jxmmi, one half of Rae Sremmurd. The company also sponsors summer and fall recreational basketball leagues for local children.
“We have to find a way to give back, so I went through the foundation to where we have the back-to-school drives,” Butler said. “We’ll do a three-on-three basketball event at the park and whatever student comes out there gets free school supplies like backpacks, pencils, stuff like that.”
Butler said his mother, Brenda Shannon, is the major motivation behind his success.
“You’d think a woman raising eight kids by herself would make excuses,” Butler said. “She never made excuses. She got it done every single month, every single day. So for me not to have kids, not to be married, the least I can do is work hard and give that back to her.”
He’s currently working to expand SB Fitness even further in 2021.
The next big product SB Fitness will be rolling out is a line of shoes.
SB Fitness gear is currently on sale at only one brick and mortar retail store, Robert Crosswhite’s Sports Country, but Butler said he is in talks with two other stores that he hopes will begin selling his products early next year.
There are currently only four core team members employed by SB Fitness, including Butler, but he plans to add to the company next year, hiring secretaries, representatives, trainers, etc.
Ultimately, he hopes to be in the position to “hire at least 100 people” in the future.
“That’s the whole goal, to try to be the next big sports brand,” Butler said. “The next Under Armour, the next Russell, somewhere in that ballpark.”