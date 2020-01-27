PONTOTOC • Whether he’s posing for photos, showing a home or singing at an event, Cayce Conti wants to look his best.
And with names like Versace, Couture and Vitali attached to the clothing in his closet, the Pontotoc resident is guaranteed to be in style.
“I like to dress on the dressier side,” Conti said.
Conti’s stylish taste in clothing is part of the real estate broker’s venture into modeling. Last year, Conti won the title of Today’s International Man – a men’s modeling and fashion competition in Greenville, South Carolina.
“This is, from my understanding, the first time anybody from this area has ever won this title,” Conti said. “You’re judged on your looks, your style, fashion wear, casual wear. These are things you put together from your own collection.”
Conti will hold the title for two years.
“With models, they send you all these invitations for you to do these different things,” he said. “I have never participated in anything quite like this, but it sounded interesting. I was quite surprised they chose me.”
Conti has been modeling for 19 years. He travels to photo shoots for magazines and clothing companies when he’s not showing homes for Mossy Oak Properties.
“I’ve modeled daily wear, swim wear, casual wear, formal wear. I’ve covered every area of the model events,” he said. “I’ve traveled to modeling events in Mississippi, St. Louis, Dallas, Miami, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. The last one was in New Orleans in December.”
The organizer of Today’s International Man encourages winners to give back to their communities, Conti said. He began singing when he was 10, and continues to sing in a duet with Ricki Parker at churches and special events.
“I have used my opportunity to promote music and travel and sing,” he said. “We sing at churches and at fundraisers, and we will be singing at a few festivals this year.”
With his work and modeling assignments keeping him on the road, Conti said he’s grateful to come home to an adopted hometown he’s grown to love. Conti moved from St. Louis to Pontotoc 16 years ago.
“It’s such an amazing town,” he said. “I was ready for a more laid-back setting, so I had friends in the area. I’ve visited before and it’s a nice, small town. Everybody was so friendly. The Southern hospitality won me over.”