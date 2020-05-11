“I’m Tupelo’s first female postmaster,” said the mother of four and grandmother of five. “There are plenty of female postmasters across the state, but I’m the first one here.”
Pate worked hard to earn the position.
When she started in Mooreville in 1984, she was a relief clerk for the postmaster. It was a part-time job, which allowed her to raise her kids. She stayed there for five years before taking a job as a city carrier in Fulton.
“I loved carrying mail,” Pate said. “Once that lightbulb goes off in your head, you’re like, ‘I got this.’ There’s a rhythm to delivering mail.”
At that time, Pate had an aunt and uncle who lived in Fulton.
“I’d do part of my route, then stop in at my aunt and uncle’s and have lunch, then finish the route,” she said. “I did that for two years.”
She transferred to Amory, where she was a clerk, then a carrier, and then a supervisor. After a five-year stint as a postmaster in Florida, she moved back home to Mississippi and took a job at the Tupelo Post Office as a station manager.
“But then the postmaster’s job came open in Amory and I’d always wanted to be the postmaster in Amory, so I did that for 10 years,” she said.
In June 2019, she was named Tupelo’s postmaster, taking the reins from Mike Davis, who was her classmate at Mooreville High School.
“I’m not going to say this job is easy,” Pate said. “None of the jobs at the post office are easy. I do miss being a carrier, though. One day we were short-handed and I had to deliver a rural route. You never lose that rhythm.”
Pate, a seven-year ovarian cancer survivor, said she’s already improved the post office’s scanning scores. Now, she wants to work on team-building.
“I would love everybody to come together as a team,” she said. “Just look across at our neighbors and think about what it’s going to take to become united with one another.”
Pate’s not afraid of long hours. She starts her day at the Thomas Street building at 8:30 a.m. and heads home about 7:30 p.m. She often works Saturdays.
When she does find herself at home, she’s likely puttering in her yard or working on a home improvement project.
“I’m a do-it-yourselfer,” she said. “I have fixed the dryer, fixed the fridge, because when you’ve been single for so long, you have to learn to be self-sufficient.”
Pate has the years in with the Postal Service to retire, but she’s not ready for that step.
“I’ll know when it’s time to go,” she said. “The post office has been wonderful to me. Where else could a woman without a college degree have the kind of job I have? I’ve worked hard for the post office and the post office has blessed me in many, many ways.”