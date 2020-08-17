FULTON • For the past three summers, a young fresh face has found a spot among seasoned growers at the Fulton Farmers’ Market.
Ethan Johnson, 15, learned the basics of raising his own vegetables in 2018 from his neighbor, Stanley Underwood.
“He’s been doing it for I don’t know how long,” said Ethan, a sophomore at Itawamba Agricultural High School. “He’s about to quit now, so I’m kind of taking his place.”
The first thing Ethan helped Underwood with was picking corn. Gradually, Underwood showed him how to plow with a mule and to sow seeds properly.
“I planted my first garden in 2018 and that was the first year I sold at the market,” Ethan said.
Bill Coggin, who oversees the annual market, goes to church with Ethan and urged him to sell his vegetables to the public after he saw how well the young man’s produce was doing.
“That first summer I made very little money,” Ethan said. “In 2019, I didn’t make much more. But I’ve made quite a bit this summer.”
He’s not sure if his profits are up because people are buying more fruits and vegetables due to home cooking during the COVID-19 pandemic or if it’s because he’s getting to know more of the regular customers.
Of course, it could be his age.
“I think people buy more from me because I’m a kid,” said Ethan, the son of Angela and Donnie Johnson of the Ryans Well community in Itawamba County. “I have people tell me all the time that kids my age don’t to this – they’re not interested in farming.”
This summer, Ethan has grown okra, peppers, peas, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, cantaloupes and watermelons on about an acre of land.
“My favorite things to grow are peas and watermelon – I love to eat watermelon,” he said. “I go out there and pick me one about 3 o’clock in the afternoon and have it that night.”
The young man has also tried his hand at growing peanuts, popcorn and sorghum.
“But not to sell,” he said. “Just to learn.”
Ethan’s growing season is winding down as is the farmers’ market, which is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. at the pavilion near the Davis Event Center on the Itawamba Community College campus.
“I’m running out of stuff and what I do have I’m mostly selling from home,” said Ethan, who plays both basketball and baseball for the Indians. “This farmers’ market usually ends about the time school starts because a lot of the ones selling here are teachers.”
Ethan also raises and sells chickens, pheasants, guineas and quail at his home. A natural outdoorsman, he likes to fish and hunt.
“I fish for everything and I like to hunt everything,” he said. “I kind of do it all.”