TUPELO — The local branch of nonprofit homebuilding organization Habitat for Humanity has some lofty goals for the coming years, including raising millions of dollars to build homes for 10 families.
Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity Director Mary Ann Plasencia on Monday presented to members of the City Council an update about the organization's plans in Tupelo, although she made no specific request of city leaders. According to Plasencia, there are currently 10 families that have met all requirements to receive a Habitat home, but the organization has just a single lot, located on Highland Circle, on which to build.
The city donated the lot to the organization, which uses donated materials and volunteer labor to build low-cost homes for families in need.
Plasencia also mentioned the nonprofit’s planned push for donations starting this fall with the hopes to raise a little over $2 million over the next three years. She said if successful, the campaign funds will jumpstart more projects on an accelerated basis.
With so many families qualifying for homes, Plasencia said the organization hopes to move forward with construction as soon as possible.
“We feel a sense of urgency to get these built as quickly as we can, safe as we can, and as good-looking as we can,” she said. “We are committed to being an organization that provides affordable housing options in this community and to do it right.”
The city has purchased multiple lots over the last year for demolition and redevelopment throughout the city, which it can donate to the nonprofit with council approval.
That’s something city officials seem to support.
“I would think we would be in favor of (donating more lots),” Ward 3 Councilman and Council President Travis Beard said.
Looking ahead, Plasencia said Habitat for Humanity hopes to establish a neighborhood specifically for homes built by the organization. The goal is to build approximately 15 houses on a single, large plot of land donated by the city.
Plasencia said this project is based on a model she saw in Nashville. She believes it will provide a sense of community among the residents there.
“We would love the opportunity to do something like this here in Tupelo,” she said. “We are very grateful for the land donated to us… but we just wanted you to see what was possible on a smaller scale in our community. What we’ve learned from the folks in Nashville is that many times these neighbors get to know each other, they get to work on each other’s houses, (and) they take care of one another. They are a little more watchful about what’s going on in the neighborhood than a lot of other neighborhoods.”
Habitat house recipients aren’t given the keys to their homes for free; they pay a mortgage, albeit one at a low cost because of the volunteer labor and donated materials used to construct the houses.
Recipients are also expected to pay for a portion of their home in “sweat equity” by physically working on the construction of their own homes or other Habitat houses.
Beard said the idea of a Habitat for Humanity neighborhood will take more time to iron out, noting that it depended on multiple factors. Location would be at the forefront of that list.
“I have mixed feelings,” he said, adding that for that to work, the city, residents in the specific area of choice, the nonprofit and everyone involved would have to collaborate and discuss their options more. “It depends on the properties available.”
The organization also hopes to shift its building technique to include insulating concrete forms, which are cast-in-place concrete walls that provide better efficiency than traditionally built walls.
According to Plasencia, the change would accrue a higher expense at the offset but would provide long-term savings for residents.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.