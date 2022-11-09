In this file photo from June, 5, 2022, Region III CIT coordinator Lt. Jason Putt of the Lee County Sheriff's Office, right, has deputy Bryan Pounders demonstrates how an officer can stand and hold his hands to appear less threatening, a technique used when responding to calls in which someone might be undergoing a mental health crisis.
TUPELO — A local health group has donated two vehicles to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to help with the office’s crisis intervention team classes.
The sheriff’s office partnered with LIFECORE Health Group, a Tupelo-based company that provides health care for individuals with behavioral health disorders, developmental disabilities and chemical dependencies. The partnership is part of a program that teaches officers proper response techniques when handling mental health emergencies.
As part of this training, Sheriff Jim Johnson said officers often travel to different locations. Johnson said LIFECORE has donated two 2011 Ford Passenger Vans from its fleet, so the sheriff’s office does not have to use an inmate transfer van or rent a vehicle when traveling.
“It is just a great partnership with LIFECORE, Johnson said. “We greatly appreciate them.”
The sheriff added it was important to continue training officers in the proper handling of people struggling with mental health issues — including addiction and drug abuse — because of the nationwide mental health crisis the country faces.
The vans will only be used for the training courses and other officer transportation, Johnson said, adding the office would not transport inmates in them.
LIFECORE Chief Financial Officer Len Blanton said the company was proud to assist the sheriff’s office in any way it could.
“They were renting vans to facilitate those classes…. This was an effort to help alleviate that for the sheriff’s department because we are very supportive of them,” he said.
Blanton said he believes the training benefits the officers who go through it as well as the community.
