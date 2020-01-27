TUPELO • Lee County’s state Rep. Rickey Thompson joined with some local ministers Monday morning and called for reforms to state prisons, following a spate of deaths within the correctional system.
“The entire Mississippi prison system, especially Parchman, is a humanitarian crisis,” said the Rev. Jeffery Gladney of Red Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Tupelo.
As of Monday, a dozen inmates have now died in custody. Most recently, Parchman State Penitentiary inmate Joshua Norman, 26, was reported dead by officials on Sunday, of a purported suicide.
On Saturday, Jermaine Tyler, 38, was reported dead at the privately run Marshall County Correctional Facility. A prison representative said there were no initial signs of foul play.
The bulk of the 12 dead have been linked to an outbreak of violence at the infamous Parchman State Penitentiary in Sunflower County.
Gladney, Thompson and a handful of other local clergy released a statement calling for measures that included the closure of Parchman, an investigation into the recent deaths there and increased efforts to reduce the incarceration rate of non-violent offenders.
In the view of Gladney, current prison conditions in the state violate the U.S. Constitution’s eight amendment protection against cruel and unusual punishment.
“No one deserves to live in fear and squalor, or in fear that their lives may be taken in the middle of the night,” Gladney said.
Thompson is a freshman Democratic lawmaker from Lee County, representing House District 16. He told the Daily Journal he thinks recent prison violence is being taken seriously in both chambers of the Mississippi legislature.
“Decreasing the prison population is the most important thing, and making sure prisoners are treated humanely,” Thompson said.
Legislation on the issue will be a priority for Thompson, he said, and he’ll be watching the session closely to see what proposals move forward for deliberation.
Monday’s call for reform by local voices follows a demonstration on Friday in front of the Mississippi State Capitol by crowds calling for changes to state prisons.
More than two dozen inmates sued the state Jan. 14, saying understaffed prisons are “plagued by violence” and inmates are forced to live in decrepit and dangerous conditions. Entertainers Jay-Z and Yo Gotti are paying for the attorneys in the case, a spokesperson for the two confirmed. All of the plaintiffs have been inmates at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.