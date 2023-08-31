An Amory flag waves in the wind as traffic moves along Main Street in downtown Tupelo on Wednesday afternoon. The flags are set out to welcome Amory fans to town for their first home game of the season, which will be played tonight at Tupelo High School against Saltillo.
TUPELO — Three communities will come together tonight for high school football in what local officials hope will unite the area in the wake of a devastating tornado in the spring.
On March 24, an EF-3 tornado ripped through the town of Amory and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses countywide, as well as many of Amory High School’s athletic facilities. That left school officials with a problem: Where would the Panthers play their home games for the 2023 football season?
Tupelo stepped up to offer its facilities for Amory’s home games. The first of these will be tonight when Amory hosts Saltillo on Tupelo's field.
“They had a pretty tough hit in Amory," Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan said. "It will be exciting for the Amory kids to play on our field. They will travel well. That Amory, Saltillo (game), being a neutral site, it should be an exciting game and a well-attended crowd.”
Keen observers downtown will notice Amory flags placed along Main Street, showing support for the school and city. Jordan said he expects a packed game and was happy the All-America City could accommodate one of its neighbors.
“You always help your neighbor," he said. "It doesn’t matter who it is…. Because that is the Christian thing to do first, but also, at some point, you are probably going to need to help yourself."
Amory Mayor Corey Glenn said when the tornado destroyed Longenecker Field, officials were afraid the team would lose an entire season.
Glenn called high school football a way of life, not just for the residents of Amory, but the state as a whole.
“Tupelo graciously stepped up … and offered a great opportunity for us,” he said. “I think all three communities are coming together in the spirit of competition.”
The game will be 7 p.m. Thursday at the Tupelo High School Renasant Field. Jordan, Glenn and Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham will all take part in the coin toss and pregame activities.
Meanwhile, Tupelo officials encourage residents to come to support both teams.
For Grantham, the game represents the unity of the communities in Northeast Mississippi.
“I think it just represents the state that we live in that small towns can come together for the betterment of the youth and unite through sports,” he said. “We are excited about our program, and we are keeping Amory in our prayers.”
