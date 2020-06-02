TUPELO • Around 15 local pastors on Tuesday evening peacefully spoke out against systemic racism, condemned the death of George Floyd and asked that city leaders hire more minority employees in the police department.
The pastors organized “A Clergy Call for Justice” that drew around 100 people to the Fairpark area of City Hall. This rally marks the second event in Tupelo where people have protested over Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officers.
Bishop Clarence Parks, a local minister, was one of the leaders of the rally and told the Daily Journal that he and other pastors have started meeting with city officials to cooperatively improve race relations in Tupelo.
Parks said he is specifically wanting the city to increase the number of black and minority employees within its city ranks and particularly in leadership positions and within the police department.
“We know it’s going to take time to get that done, but we have to start somewhere,” Parks said.
Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton participated in the event and told the leaders and attendees that while he’s proud of the racial progress the city has made over the years, he’s going to commit to improving racial equality in the city.
Shelton acknowledged that he and the mostly black ministers were addressing the crowd under Mississippi’s state flag, which is the only state flag in the nation that bears a Confederate emblem.
“It’s not lost on me ... that I’m speaking to you under a symbol of racism,” Shelton said of the flag.
Shelton and other city leaders led a meeting on Monday, where they also condemned Floyd’s death and discussed ways the police department can be more transparent with its policing methods.
Many of the pastors gave examples of how they had experienced racism and racial profiling in Tupelo and endured trauma from explaining to their children and grandchildren how to interact with police officers.
“What happened there (in Minneapolis) we refuse to let it happen in Tupelo, Mississippi,” the Rev. Steven McKinney said.
Even though the ministers were protesting the death of a black man miles away, Parks said to the people gathered that white Tupelo citizens failed to speak out when a local elected official recently said things that many black citizens saw as racist.
He reminded people that in August 2019, it was uncovered that Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson texted a county supervisor complaining that a state lawmaker from Tupelo was “worse than a black person.” Johnson later apologized for the text message.
“Not one white person said a word,” Parks said.
One local pastor, the Rev. Jeffrey Daniels, said that many Americans were in various stages of grief over Floyd’s death and systematic racism, which is why so many people are seething with anger.
Daniels said it’s “sickening” seeing the same things happen over and over regarding police brutality against black citizens.
He ended his speech by drawing from the Marvin Gaye song “What’s Going On,” to describe how he and many others felt about recent events.
“Father father father, we don’t need to escalate,” Daniels quoted. “You see, war is not the answer for only love can conquer hate. You know we’ve got to find a way to bring some loving here today. Picket lines and picket signs, don’t punish me with brutality. Talk to me so you can see, oh, what’s going on.”