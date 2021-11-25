TUPELO • When Rob and Heather Dolby started to plan for the Salvation Army's annual community Thanksgiving meal, they wondered how they would pull off the feat of serving over 4,000 people in the area with a free plate of turkey, dressing and pecan pie.
The Dolbys are the newly appointed captains of the local shelter. Community members kept telling them that volunteers would be plentiful. Since this was their first Thanksgiving in the All-America City, some skepticism lingered in the back of their mind.
But as they pulled into the parking lot on Carnation Street early Thursday morning, any remaining reservations they had quickly dissipated.
“There were volunteers waiting when we pulled into the parking lot at 5:30 this morning,” Heather Dolby said.
Around 300 volunteers worked tirelessly this week to prepare food, put out tables, place decorations and compile a list of addresses for to-go plates of food to get delivered to people on Thursday, the leaders said.
“I think it’s the coolest thing, and it speaks to the community and the power of the Tupelo spirit,” Rob Dolby said of the volunteers.
Dozens of families have made it a Thanksgiving tradition to help out in some fashion at the Salvation Army’s annual community event and have volunteered for years.
But one of the things that surprised Rob Dolby was the number of teenagers and younger adults that volunteered.
“It’s pretty clear that young people in Tupelo are stepping up,” he said.
Skylie Dodson and Karlee Voyles, both 9 year olds, volunteered on Thursday with family members to bring honor to their Lord and said that they planned to volunteer next year.
“I wanted to make sure that people have what they need today,” Voyles said.
Emily Beene also brought her 9-year-old daughter, Taylah Beene, to the event to teach her at an early age the importance of giving back to one’s community.
“The Lord has blessed us, so we wanted to bless others,” Taylah Been said.
For some, the annual Thanksgiving event underscores a much more important theme about the overarching mission of the Salvation Army and its role in Northeast Mississippi.
Angel Clements, a resident of Saltillo, and her two children received a meal from the organization on Tuesday, but said the meal represents more to her than simply food on the table.
Clements also said that the Salvation Army plays a more personal role for her because she lived at the organization for a short period of time until she could get back on her feet.
“The people here truly care about the community,” Clements said. “It’s really a blessing.”
It’s this very feeling of community, service and gratitude that the local Salvation Army leaders are planning to grow even more at next year’s event.
Heather Dolby said she hopes the organization can do even more for the community in 2022 and even have live music so the event can truly be a time of celebration and thanks..