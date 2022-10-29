Esports Egg Bowl 2

Ole Miss and Mississippi State University students are set to compete in the fifth annual Esports Egg Bowl. The teams will compete in seven different games beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 in The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. 

 Kevin Bain I Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

OXFORD • The Ole Miss Esports team at the University of Mississippi grew out of a student-run organization with only a handful of members in 2017. Now, it has more than 300 members, with 121 of them being competitive players.

