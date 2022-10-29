OXFORD • The Ole Miss Esports team at the University of Mississippi grew out of a student-run organization with only a handful of members in 2017. Now, it has more than 300 members, with 121 of them being competitive players.
Among them are several local students from Northeast Mississippi.
Chris Hooper, a freshman forensic chemistry major from Saltillo, competes in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
As a freshman at Saltillo High School, Hooper spent his lunchtime playing Smash Bros. with a group of friends. By the time their senior year came to a close, they'd established an esports team that won the 2022 MHSAA Super Smash Bros. Ultimate spring tournament.
During his first semester as a member of the Ole Miss Esports team, Hooper and his team have gone undefeated, competing against colleges in Iowa, Kansas, Illinois and Indiana so far.
Noah Watts, a junior communication sciences and disorders major from New Albany, competes in Omega Strikers, a 3v3 competitive game where players knock out opponents and score goals against the enemy team using explosive attacks and abilities.
The game released in September, but Ole Miss Esports members had a chance to serve as playtesters for the game earlier this year prior to its official release.
Watts grew up playing video games with his two brothers. Whether they played Minecraft or a first-person shooter games, it was how they spent time together.
It wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic, with increased time spent indoors, that Watts began taking video games more seriously.
"I definitely played more and had a solid team," Watts said. "So that's definitely what got me into the competitive aspect."
He joined the Ole Miss Esports team his sophomore year and played Apex Legends for both semesters during the 2021-22 school year before swapping to Omega Strikers this year.
Daniel Jimenez, a freshman computer science major from Tupelo, competes in League of Legends.
He's been into video games since childhood, beginning with computer games. His brother introduced him to fighting games on Playstation, and his passion for video games continued to grow.
At age 13, he was introduced to League of Legends and now plays the game competitively as part of the Ole Miss Esports team.
The growth of esports at Ole Miss and beyond
John McDermott, 31, was hired in August 2022 as the first director of the Ole Miss Esports program. He previously served for a year as head coach of esports at Long Island University in New York before being promoted to director of esports. He spent a year in that role before coming to Ole Miss.
He's been involved with esports his entire life. At 16 years old, he was paid to play World of Warcraft but stopped to play football in college. When his college football career ended due to injury, he came back to video games and played League of Legends.
McDermott has seen collegiate esports grow exponentially during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, with hundreds of new collegiate esports popping up across the United States.
"The cool thing about the growth, and the reason why it's so unique, is it gives an opportunity and pathway for students who many not be into traditional sports to really gain those soft skills learned through traditional coaching and traditional athletics," McDermott said.
In the not too distant past, video games were strictly a dorm-room activity. Establishing collegiate esports teams creates a central point of community for players and provides an opportunity for students to form lifelong connections with friends.
A background in competitive esports can also benefit students professionally by serving as an entryway into certain career paths ranging from graphic design to marketing and business, McDermott said.
Competing in the Esports Egg Bowl
This weekend, the Ole Miss Esports team will face off against the Mississippi State Esports team for the fifth annual Esports Egg Bowl.
The event took place virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but returns in-person this year with each team looking to claim the Esports Egg Bowl golden egg trophy, inspired by the name and prize of the two schools' annual football rivalry game.
Roughly 50 students each from each university will compete Saturday playing seven titles: Counter-Strike:Global Offensive, Omega Strikers, Valorant, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, League of Legends, Overwatch 2 and Rocket League.
"We're looking to have a great time and come away with an opportunity to hoist that trophy again," McDermott said. "I think it's going to be a great event."
In addition to the teamwork and competition players will experience, Jimenez is excited for an opportunity to play in public.
"I'm really looking forward to playing on stage with a crowd," Jimenez said. "I've never gotten to experience something like that so I think it'll be really fun."
A livestream of the event can be viewed on Twitch at www.twitch.tv/olemissesports beginning Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.