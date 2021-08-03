BELMONT • Belmont will rally around a very special girl in support of a young local girl battling for her life.
On Saturday, the city will host a “Londyn Day” fundraiser, named in honor of 9-year-old Londyn Perry, who is currently hospitalized at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis battling stage 4 brain cancer.
Dream Riders Biking for Children Chapter D, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children in need, will host the event, which will include a bike show, live music and vendors. Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and American Legion will provide barbeque plates.
The event will also feature silent auction featuring donated items from individuals and vendors.
Registration for the bike show opens at 9 a.m. The show itself will run from 10 a.m. until noon. The cost to register a bike is $20.
All money raised during the event will go to help Perry’s family pay for medical expenses. According to Wade Irby, president of Dream Riders Biking for Children, it’s a cause the entire community can rally behind.
“We want to show the family that everybody will support them, everybody’s here for them, and not that we know how they feel, but we want to be there with them,” Irby said. “Everybody in this community knows Miss Londyn, and she is just the sweetest little thing you’ve ever seen.”
Londyn’s father, Justin Perry, said his daughter was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare cancerous tumor that affects children, in February 2018. She relapsed in November 2020, and is still currently undergoing radiation at St. Jude.
He said since the beginning, Belmont and the surrounding community have been supportive of the family.
“With neuroblastoma, after relapse, it’s a less than 4% chance of living, and it’s almost, she needs a miracle, and we can pray for that miracle every day, but it’s a long, hard road,” Perry said. “It’s organizations and associations like these Dream Riders that give us comfort.”
The funds raised will go toward expenses and bills so that if something were to happen, the family would have the money in advance.
Perry and his daughter crossed paths with the Dream Riders at one of their regular fundraisers. The organization has chapters in Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama, with each having its own area of focus. Chapter D, which covers Tishomingo and Itawamba County, was hosting a roadblock collecting money. The group organized “Londyn Day” after hearing Perry share his daughter’s story. Members of the group hope the event helps others know her story as well.
“We’re still praying for a miracle, and we hope one day she receives that miracle,” Perry said. “I can’t speak for these guys, but I know their hearts, and their hearts are huge, immense.”
Even after three-and-a-half years, Londyn Perry still has a long road ahead. But her family has faith. There are times when she is tired and frustrated, her father said. She wears an insulin pump, and summer hit especially hard as she spent time cooped up at the hospital while others her age enjoyed splashing in the pool.
As parents, it is hard to see to see their daughter suffer. But it’s also a reminder to appreciate the time they have with her. Londyn has already received dozens of rounds of chemotherapy and radiation over the course of her young life, and she has more yet to come.
Knowing that people are constantly calling, praying, texts, sending gifts and supporting them in Belmont, Fulton, Tupelo and surrounding areas helps motivate the family. It keeps their spirits high.
“Belmont, these Dream Riders and everybody in general is pretty equivalent to how St. Jude is,” Perry said. “It gives us hope. St. Jude’s a place of hope. When we first went there, my daughter wasn’t promised three or four months and now it’s almost been four years that we’ve had her.”
Those who attend the event are encouraged to bring chairs to sit and enjoy. Donations can also be made by visiting the Love4Londyn Facebook page, where Venmo and donation information is provided.
The event is still seeking more vendors and additional bands. Anyone in the area interested in participating can call 662-297-4082.