TUPELO • Tuesday morning at Lee County’s Bissell precinct, the lines were long at a polling station known to be especially active.
“Pick any line you want, maintain six feet,” said poll worker Jack Woody, standing at the door of a spacious room inside Building V at the Tupelo Furniture Market on Tupelo’s western edge.
Next to Woody, a hand sanitizer station was positioned at the ready.
Call it a sign of the times.
Six lines of voters were formed inside the Bissell precinct, with most people wearing masks at about 8:30 a.m.
On a wall, a report of all absentee voters from the precinct was taped up. It run to 32 pages, nearly the length of a wall inside the precinct. This year has seen record setting absentee voting turnout, but election day participation was also shaping up to be strong across a handful of precincts inside Tupelo.
“We got here at 6, and people were already here,” Woody said.
By 6:30 a.m., Woody said the poll workers were allowing lines to form inside the precinct, but not ballots could be placed into the tabulator machines until the post time for voting to begin, at 7 a.m.
The early morning rush had slowed a bit as the start of working hours came closer, but voters came and went at a brisk pace, an early chill still hanging in the air and a piercing sun overhead in a starkly clear sky.
At a different county precinct in the southwestern corner of Tupelo, voters at the Haven Acres Boys and Girls Club were still lined up outside the building and into the parking lot at mid-morning.
Multiple voters said the line was taking about an hour or longer to clear.
The Boys and Girls Club was hosting this precinct for the first time Tuesday. Just up the street sits the church were the precinct was formerly located. On Tuesday, the parking lot was roped off and a sign directed voters to the new location.
And in the Joyner neighborhood, lines backed up well outside the Parkway Baptist Church, with cars jamming the narrow residential streets nearby.
Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters in line by that time may still wait for their opportunity to cast a ballot.