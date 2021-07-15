TUPELO • Sherry Bonds may have only one daughter, but she’s reached countless children over three decades at Faith Haven.
When the social work assistant took the job, her daughter Brittany was only 3 years old.
“She used to get so jealous when I came home from work. She’d say, ‘You smell like a baby, have you been holding a baby?’” Bonds said with a laugh during a Friday reception honoring her. “She didn’t know how many children I had that I considered her brothers and sisters in some way.”
Bonds always had a heart for children. The Blue Springs native married her high school sweetheart, Jeff Bonds, three months shy of her 18th birthday. Bonds initially wanted a large family, but after having her only child, life had different plans for her.
Her husband’s aunt and uncle were house parents at Faith Haven. When the organization began hiring, she decided to apply. She was called in for an interview and within a week she was hired as a program aid. Suddenly, instead of one child, she had eight from birth to age 18, and she loved meeting new children to take care of.
“I really didn’t imagine being hired,” Bonds said. “It kind of made me feel like I had that large family I wanted.”
For more than 20 years, she worked in direct care, where she watched children transform. While it was hard seeing children leave come in and leave, she feels humbled knowing Faith Haven made an impact on so many people. The most rewarding is seeing the faces of her former children after their time at Faith Haven.
Since starting, she’s seen the issues Faith Haven has to address shift from serving babies with physical neglect and abuse issues to serving mostly older children. Despite, this, the needs are still the same.
“They still need to be loved on and listened to,” Bonds said.
Family, friends, former co-workers, Faith Haven staff and children surprised Bonds with a reception Friday afternoon honoring her years of service.
“She’s just been a stable asset. You can’t say enough good things about her,” said Faith Haven board president Sandy Witt.
Executive Director Jackie Smith credited Bonds as the reason she took on the position three years ago. The two have worked together almost the entirety of their professional careers during Smith’s time as a social worker placing kids. Bonds served as the interim executive director prior to Smith, and assisted her with her transition into the role. The two became friends, and Smith has come to value Smith as someone who’s also eager to help.
“We’re her family; she’s our family. She loves her family like she loves these kids,” Smith said. “I would take her experience over a degree any day.”
Bonds feels extremely blessed. She’s especially thankful for her daughter, son-in-law Andy Houston, and her two grandchildren, Maggie and Cason.
Thirty years of serving the children of Faith Haven have taught Bonds to always keep going and moving forward. She’s learned to always listen, to be patient with her children, and that there’s always something new to learn.
“There’s not enough places like Faith Haven. We have always tried to have a home-like environment,” Bonds said. “To hear children say they always want to come back here, that just lets you know you’re doing something right for them, you’re doing something right for the community.”