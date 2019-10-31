TUPELO • Lee County Tax Assessor Mark “Winky” Weathers is seeking a sixth term in office while facing a challenge from political newcomer, real estate agent Gloria Holliday.
Weathers, a Republican, emphasizes his experience.
“I just love my job,” Weathers said. “Helping people is what it’s about.”
Holliday is a Democrat who said she wants to emphasize customer service if she leads the assessor’s office.
“When you enter into the office, I want to make sure we have a professional but friendly environment,”
In Mississippi, tax assessors assign a value to all properties within the county for tax purposes and must annually prepare a tax roll for county supervisors. The elected assessor also assists with homestead exemption applications, and maintains the tax maps.
The tax assessor has no control over the tax rates in the county. Only taxing authorities – like the Board of Supervisors, municipal governments and school boards – can change the tax rates that property owners pay.
Weathers has served a long tenure in the job, succeeding his father in the job.
Under his leadership, Weathers believes the office is fair and efficient. The incumbent also touts his willingness to work with local officials to recruit business with tax incentives.
And with local residential construction on the upswing, Weathers said it’s a busy time for the office and an active assessor is required.
“It’s pretty much hands on,” the incumbent said.
Holliday cites her 18 years in the real estate industry as a qualification for the office. She routinely has to consult land records – including tax records – as she works with clients.
“Our job is to make sure that when we look for property, we get all the information on the listings,” Holliday said.
Before real estate, Holliday was a small business owner with a salon for more than two decades and wants to bring a customer-focused mentality to the assessor’s office if she’s elected.
This includes efforts to make sure residents understand all tax exemptions for which they may be eligible, such as homestead exemption or benefits for the elderly.
She acknowledges that there are some things she doesn’t know much about related to the functioning and management of the assessor’s office, but Holliday emphasized her work ethic and capacity to learn.
“When I started real estate, I didn’t know much but I learned so much about it, and I’m sure when I get there I will learn a lot about it,” Holliday said. “I’ve worked so hard all my life, I’m willing to learn whatever it takes to be the best tax assessor ever. With my experience in real estate, I know I’m capable of learning.”
Holliday and Weathers meet on the ballot next Tuesday. All registered voters in the county are eligible to make a selection in this race.