TUPELO — Dozens of spectators crowded around the bar at Lost+Found Coffee Company to watch baristas go head-to-head free-pouring latte art designs on Saturday night.
The third annual Latte Art Throwdown featured 14 baristas from five states, including several from the Tupelo shop.
Each round's winner was decided by a panel of judges. They included Isaac Redding of Vice & Virtue Coffee in Memphis, Tennessee, who also won the 2022 Latte Art Throwdown; Savannah Thompson, a yoga instructor and barista of three and a half years; and Matt Robinson, owner of Change skate shop in Tupelo.
They judged each cup based on factors like texture of the milk, symmetry and complexity while owner Collin McIntyre served as host.
Through four rounds of competition — along with intermissions for raffles, a chance for two attendees with no coffee experience to try and pour their own latte art and a rematch round for eliminated baristas to try an oat milk pour — the atmosphere was friendly, with baristas complimenting and encouraging one another after each round.
In a best two-out-of-three final round matchup, Hannah Dearing of Memphis, Tennessee, came out on top and was named winner of Lost+Found's 2023 Latte Art Throwdown.
"It's really sweet, really unexpected," Dearing said of the win. "All I wanted to do was progress through the first round, and I'd have been so, so happy with that. It feels really great."
She competed in last year's throwdown and has been pouring latte art professionally since 2021.
Dearing runs the coffee and bar program at Edge Alley, an elevated brunch restaurant in Memphis, and she previously worked at Vice & Virtue Coffee.
Her strategy involves recalling advice she's received from other baristas through the years, along with a little patience.
"I remember things that my friends and coworkers have coached me through in every step," Dearing said. "I remember Joshua told me to lay my base this way or Isaac told me to keep my pitcher really close to the crema as I pour."
Along with bragging rights, Dearing received a large selection of merch from the event's sponsors and a custom-tailored pair of Blue Delta Jeans.
As the crowd trickled out of the shop to make their way home, McIntyre said he was feeling pure gratitude.
"We had a huge crowd, great energy, lots of applause," McIntyre said. "It was better than I could've asked for."
Ultimately, he said, the goal of hosting the Latte Art Throwdown is to foster community in Tupelo.
"We do it solely and exclusively to bring people together," McIntyre said. "The coffee and the latte art is cool, but just to share the space and time together. That sounds so ethereal, but there's just something important about people being in the room together, sharing each other's energy and spending time together. That's exactly the mission: culture, community and togetherness."
