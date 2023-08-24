TUPELO — Tupelo's Lost+Found Coffee Company will host its third annual Latte Art Throwdown competition Saturday evening.
Baristas from across the South will go head-to-head making latte art, created by pouring steamed milk into a shot of espresso to make a design on the surface of the latte.
Riley Newton, director of coffee for Lost+Found Coffee Company, roasts the coffee served at the shop. He has been developing recipes and training baristas for more than a year.
He, along with several of the shop's baristas, will be among the competitors Saturday.
Latte art competitions have long been a part of coffee culture, Newton said, but Lost+Found hosted the first in Mississippi three years ago.
"Our hope is to be sort of an oasis of coffee culture in Mississippi," Newton said. "If people are passing through, we want them to know that they can stop and get quality coffee. For us, doing something like the Latte Art Throwdown was a way to do that, to get us on the map and also invite other people from other shops to come compete and see what we do in Mississippi, that you can get awesome coffee here too."
Registration is still open. Last year, baristas from as far away as Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama made the trip to compete.
Baristas will face off by free-pouring designs of their choice, which will be judged on factors like texture of the milk, symmetry and complexity.
Collin McIntyre, the store's owner, will host the competition. The winner of each round will be selected by three judges — including last year's Latte Art Throwdown champion, Isaac Redding of Vice & Virtue Coffee in Memphis, Tennessee. Winners will move to the next round until a champion is crowned.
Over $2,000 in prizes will be given away, Newton said, between competition and raffle prizes.
In previous years, the Latte Art Throwdown was a ticketed event, but coming to see this year's competition is free.
The event will include a food truck, craft beer, giveaways — and, of course, coffee. Lost+Found's coffee bar will be open during the event for attendees to order drinks and snacks.
Newton described last year's event as electric and encouraged people to attend whether they're competing or simply looking for something fun to do on a Saturday night.
"Whether you care about latte art or not, whether you drink coffee or not, it's just a fun event to be a part of," Newton said. "You get to meet new people and be a part of something cool and different in Tupelo."
