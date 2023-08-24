djr-2023-08-23-news-coffee-competetion-twp1

Riley Newton, director of coffee for Lost+Found Coffee Company in Tupelo, adds a tulip design to a latte at the shop.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO — Tupelo's Lost+Found Coffee Company will host its third annual Latte Art Throwdown competition Saturday evening.

Newsletters

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you