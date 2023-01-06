TUPELO — Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann stopped by the Community Development Foundation in Tupelo Friday afternoon as he begins his re-election campaign.
Hosemann filed paperwork to run for re-election and announced his candidacy Thursday in Jackson making stops at several cities across the state. He has served as lieutenant governor since Jan. 2020, having previously spent 12 years as Mississippi's secretary of state.
State Sen. Chad McMahan introduced Hosemann to the Tupelo crowd as "a transformational figure in Mississippi politics."
"He listens to people, he looks at both sides. He likes to hear everybody's opinions in the room, even mine," McMahan joked.
While addressing the crowd, Hosemann touted economic successes like cutting the state budget, eliminating debt and a stockpiling funds for the future.
"We have never ever been in as good a financial condition as we are today," Hosemann said. "And it did not come easy."
Other successes Hosemann touted from his time as lieutenant governor include a historic teacher pay raise, the largest tax cut in state history and the largest infrastructure bill.
During the 2023 legislative session, Hosemann is proposing a $270 million tax rebate for Mississippians, subsidizing school districts that want to adopt a modified calendar, expanding postpartum care for women in the state and supporting struggling local hospitals.
"If you'll rehire me, we're going to have another really good four years," Hosemann said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.