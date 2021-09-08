TUPELO • Lucia Randle, the current communications director for the city of Tupelo, will be the next executive director of the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, effective Oct. 1.
Mayor Todd Jordan announced the decision in a City Council meeting on Tuesday night. Jordan said he had encouraged the Downtown Main Street Association's board of directors to consider Randle as the next director after he saw firsthand how she conducted herself in city meetings.
“I thought it was just a natural fit for her,” Jordan told the Daily Journal.
Randle has been the city’s communications director for the past two years. Before her employment with the city, Randle was the director of marketing and events for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi and the director of marketing and advertising for Reed’s department store. Randle has also served on the association's volunteer board for several years.
“Working with DTMSA for many years in a volunteer role, I understand the organization and its importance in quality of life, economic development, design and historic preservation, and business promotions in our city,” Randle said in a statement.
The position of the main street association director is a mix of public employee and the leader of a private organization.
The director of the association is technically a city employee. The director's salary is furnished by taxpayer dollars and she receives city benefits. But, the director also helps lead a nonprofit association that is responsible for forming several public-private partnerships.
Though the organization encompasses many duties, arguably the most public part of the association’s job is putting together events in the downtown area such as the Down on Main concerts, the annual Christmas parade and the Elvis Festival.
Chris Hussey, the president of the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association Board of Directors said that Randle’s selection to lead the association will “provide for a seamless leadership transition, and her experience with nonprofit organizations and her dedicated passion for service will be invaluable to the work of our association.”
Randle will replace outgoing Main Street director Debbie Brangenberg, who has essentially served as only director in the city’s history. Brangenberg previously told the Daily Journal that after serving for 30 years, she will retire from the association on Oct. 1 to give someone else a chance to lead.
“Lucia is an excellent choice to lead our Main Street program,” Brangenberg said. “Her years of service on our board as president and in other officer and committee roles well prepares her for this important position.”