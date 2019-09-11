TUPELO • Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration announced through a press release Wednesday that Lucia Randle will serve as the city’s new communications director, starting at the end of the month.
Randle, a native of Fulton, was previously the marketing and special events director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi. Randle has also worked for WTVA and R.W. Reed Company, Inc.
“I’m excited and grateful for this opportunity," Randle said in a statement. "I’m looking forward to putting my experience to work for the City of Tupelo. The Tupelo Spirit is alive and well, and I am honored to be a part of it.”
The communications director oversees messages and statements from the city and the administration and serves as the official spokesperson for the city. In the past, the communications director has served as the voice of city government through tense times such as natural disasters.
Shelton said while there were many great applications, the city is fortunate to have someone with Randle’s experience, expertise and passion for the community.
Fulton’s hire replaces Leesha Faulkner after Faulkner left her previous role to lead the Oren Dunn City Museum.
Randle is expected to start serving as the communications director on Sept. 30.