TUPELO • Efforts to relocate the intersection of Lumpkin Avenue and West Main Street should be complete and the intersection open within two weeks, according to a key official.
The southern-most block of Lumpkin Avenue has been torn up and relocated, so that the skewed intersection of Lumpkin Avenue and Monument Drive at Main Street will now be straightened out.
Southbound traffic on Lumpkin will now be able to proceed through Main Street and continue south on Monument without any need for a turn onto Main Street. Northbound traffic on Monument Street can do the reverse.
“In the long run, it really helps with the traffic on Main Street,” said Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan, who represents part of the city that borders Lumpkin.
Tupelo Water & Light Director Johnny Timmons said he expects the new intersection to be open for traffic within about two weeks.
Traffic signals are being relocated at the intersection as well.
“They are programming the controller this week,” Timmons said.
The city’s Major Thoroughfare Program has paid for the alignment of the Lumpkin and Monument intersections.
Costs included $20,000 for property acquisition and a construction contract of a little over $539,000, according to Kim Hanna, the city’s chief financial officer.
There will also be some costs associated with relocation of traffic lights, but that work has not been completed and a finally tally was not yet available this week.
“Thoroughfare did cover all the expenses related to the intersection,” Hanna said. “That’s always been a priority on West Main.”
The city also used a land swap to acquire some property needed for the intersection work.
Intersection improvements on Main Street follow efforts by the Major Thoroughfare committee to make traffic lights on the highly-trafficked corridor more effective.
A consultant proposed a number of timing patterns that would more effectively move traffic.
Timmons said his department remains vigilant to make sure the patterns remain synchronized.
“We’re going back behind it and tweaking it here, adjusting things here,” Timmons said.
TWL has a dedicated employee working traffic, and this employee will “go through the whole corridor and see if the patterns are running like they should,” according to Timmons.