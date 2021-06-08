SHANNON • Current city alderman Paul Lyles has been elected mayor of Shannon.
Unofficial results of Tuesday’s general election, which haven’t yet been certified, show Lyles defeating his opponent, Steve Weaver, 257 votes to 100.
Lyles ran as a Democrat; Weaver was an independent candidate.
Lyles will replace the city’s current mayor, Ronnie Hallmark.
Preliminary results of the city’s at-large alderman race have Democrat Sherry Gill narrowly defeating her opponent – independent candidate Jason Arledge – by just seven votes. Gill earned 183 votes to Arledge’s 175.