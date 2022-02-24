TUPELO • Lynn Bryan has represented Ward 2 on the City Council going on three terms, so he keeps a running list of priorities.
Looking ahead at what he wants to see addressed within the next six months, Bryan lists code enforcement, infrastructure upgrades and neighborhood safety as priorities.
Bryan breaks his major issues down by neighborhood: Bristow, Joyner, Thomas, Wilemon and Winfield.
But many of the problems are connected ward-wide, such as traffic, code enforcement and infrastructure.
Traffic, animal control laws need more enforcement
“All of them have traffic issues,” Bryan said of neighborhoods in his ward. “People are speeding and disregarding traffic laws. That has a negative impact on the area. My way to fix things is they should have strict traffic enforcement.”
Police Chief John Quaka said traffic complaints were high on the list of topics the department sees in neighborhood association meetings, police advisory board meetings and other such sessions. Taking over as the new chief in January, Quaka said there would be a focus on community-oriented policing that stresses police presence at events and around town.
“The reality of traffic complaints is that, for an officer to issue a citation, they must observe the crime,” he said. “There are still ways though that we work with our citizens to reduce traffic law violations. The most obvious is officer presence.”
Quaka said one way the department is working to tackle traffic violations is by communicating with residents to find problem areas and increasing police presence there, with emphasis on school zones and daycares.
“We also focus our enforcement in areas where speeds are high and the likelihood of serious injury or death is greatest if a motor vehicle collision occurs,” he said.
Bryan also wants to see animal control start to "get a handle" on the stray cat and dog populations in the city, which he said has affected his ward immensely. He said stray pets cause problems for neighborhoods through increased traffic accidents and noise. He also said he believes large stray animal populations make areas less attractive for those looking to move in.
“If the police department and the humane society can get things under control, it will solve most of the problems in the ward,” he said.
Shelters across the nation have reported increases in stray populations and animal surrendering due to the pandemic. Tupelo is no exception.
The Tupelo Police Department has an average of 119 animal calls a month, Quaka said, adding that the majority were related to dogs. Rather than having a dedicated animal control division, the city handles strays through the patrol division, with two officers designated as “animal specialists” on each shift.
Last year, the department had a total of 1,439 calls for animal control, a sharp increase from the 1,062 calls in 2020. Of those calls, 428 animals were apprehended, but only 16 were deemed “vicious."
Since 2015, the city has responded to an average of 1,000 animal control calls each year.
Though calls have increased, animal apprehension and reports of vicious animals has significantly decreased over the last decade.
Mayor Todd Jordan said the city is working to get officers equipped with chip readers so they can see if the animals have owners on the field rather than taking them to the Humane Society Shelter, which is overcrowded as it is.
Proactive code enforcement is a goal for city
Another area Bryan wants to see stricter enforcement is in code enforcement on rental property owners to ensure city ordinances are followed and properties are kept orderly and clean.
Bryan said most of his issues stem from what he called uncaring rental property managers who don't follow code or enforce it on their renters. He calls increased enforcement “neighborhood stabilization.”
“A majority of the stabilization can be done with code enforcement,” he said, adding that he believes the new administration and development services director are moving in the right direction. “If we can do that, it will help the neighborhood as a whole.”
Jordan said the city is working on improving code enforcement across the board and expects big strides over the next six months as Development Services Director Tanner Newman reorganizes and refocuses the department.
"We have done a 180 as far as the Third Floor, and I think it will get even better," Bryan said, referring to the department by its popular moniker, given based on its location in City Hall. “We are getting some good cooperation from the public now. I believe there will be more code enforcement officers out there soon.”
Road, drainage upgrades are continuing priorities
Road maintenance is another big-ticket item for Bryan. He said over the next six months, he'd like to see the city move toward maintenance on Patterson Drive, Leighton Drive, West Bristow Drive, Holmes Street and South Foster Drive. He said most of the streets need significant reconstruction.
“These streets need attention — not just milling and overlaying — down to their base. The base is not doing its job because the roadbed has collapsed,” he said. “They need to be pulled up and redone, soil and all.”
Jordan said the city was focusing on infrastructure now and hoping to angle state bond money and federal funds for overhauls like Bryan suggested.
Bryan said he'd also like to see progress on fixing drainage issues in his ward, including more frequent cleaning of ditches. Bryan said he wanted the city to pay close attention to the drainage running parallel to East and West Bristow Drive.
“(Drainage on Bristow) is doing a good job now, but it could do a great job with some improvements,” Bryan said.
Jordan said the city is making strides on the drainage issues many of the council members believe plague the city. He said he hopes the city can use its $9.4 million in American Rescue Plan allocations to tackle the biggest drainage issues.
“My goal is with ARPA money to spend all over the city in every ward,” he said. “Once we get the big projects, we can get to the neighborhood drainage that is also needed.”
The city recently hired a drainage supervisor to solve some of the city's drainage issues, but Jordan said drainage issues in Ward 3's Mill Village would likely take priority over other drainage issues, such as those in Ward 2.
Park improvements also on Bryan's mind, city not sure upgrades are relevant
Bryan also has an eye on quality-of-life issues. He noted that he wanted to see the upgrades to Rob Leake Park.
The city’s Parks and Recreations development plan detailed a wish list that includes the wants of every council member for their ward. For Rob Leake Park, Bryan wants to see a new parking lot, new playground, additions to the tennis pro shop, six new courts and improvements to the ward’s tennis complex. The total estimated cost for the project: $2.5 million.
Jordan said the plan for the park is a long way off and would likely be unobtainable in the next six months, noting that it will come up before the end of the term, but infrastructure would be the focus of the administration for the next year.
But Bryan is still hopeful the project — which he knows will be popular among the residents in his ward — will see the light of day sooner rather than later.
“We’ve been waiting," he said. "All of those things have been touch and go. The possibility of an indoor tennis court is what is holding it up."