SALTILLO – Saltillo officials hope to use a grant program established by the state legislature to help fund a way-finding project.
Because Saltillo has a “designated” Main Street Association, the civic organization can apply for up to $500,000 in grant money every other year, said MSA director Deanna Knight. They'd like to use that money to place signage throughout the city highlighting different points of interest.
“We want to start a citywide wayfinding program,” Knight said. “(City manager Brian Grissom) has had a wayfinding program in place but never had the funding. We want to take that and expand on it.”
In addition to informative signs directing motorists how to find their way to major things like downtown, schools and Lake Lamar Bruce, Knight hopes to replace street signs, sign posts and stop signs with brand new versions.
“Some streets don’t have signs right now, so this would be a way to make things uniform” Knight said. “We are looking at new signs at all the city facilities, as well as five new welcome signs — on the north and south entrances to the city on highways 45 and 145, as well as the eastern entrance on Highway 363.”
The wish list also includes updating the large “Welcome to Saltillo” sign and flagpoles on Mobile Street near the post office. Because there is plenty of grant money out there, the organization is also looking at revamping the electronic signs at City Park and the W.K. Webb Sportsplex. There have even been discussions about a new LED sign on Highway 145 at the southern entrance to the business corridor.
But the grant money is not completely free. The state requires matching funds – 10% for the first $100,000 and 20% for anything above that level. Since the group is looking at around $350,000 for the project, they would need $60,000 in matching funds, either from the city or through donations/sponsorships.
The deadline to apply for the first round of grants is Sept. 10. Knight approached the board of aldermen last week asking not for money but a letter of support saying the city would make sure the matching funds would be available if the group is awarded a grant.
The grant funds won't be dispersed until June 2024, so the city and Main Street still have 10 months to come up with the matching funds.
If the Saltillo Main Street Association does not get a grant in the first round, they can reapply next summer in the second round.
