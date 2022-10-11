TUPELO • The Tupelo Major Thoroughfare Committee gave engineers the green light to move forward with a project intended to improve safety on one of the city’s busiest streets.
The Major Thoroughfare Committee on Tuesday voted unanimously among present members to allocate the cost of upgrades to a portion of Main Street from its overlay budget to increase safety on the stretch of road city officials say is growing increasingly dangerous.
Committee members C.W. Jackson, George Johnson, Charlotte Loden and John Milstead were absent.
Greg Pirkle, chairman of the Major Thoroughfare Committee, said the growing problems facing traffic flow along West Main Street stem from the success of the city’s downtown area.
“(The problem) is getting onto Main Street from Front to Elizabeth,” Pirkle said.
The project will shift medians from the railroad crossing to Elizabeth Street. Engineering Solutions Inc. engineer John White said the project would be ready to go out to bid in January and work to begin in March. City Engineer Dennis Bonds said it would take three or four months to complete the project once it starts.
According to Bonds, the idea for the project stemmed from the number of wrecks — 18 over the past 12 months — attributed to the road’s current design. The streets lack room to turn left, and portions of it are too narrow for safe parking on the street, he said.
The changes will include shifting and narrowing the medians to give more space, reworking the crosswalks and curbs and shifting the traffic signals to accommodate the changes.
A preliminary estimate provided by officials places the project’s cost at $758,807. The committee sets aside 2.5 mills of its overall 10-mill levy for annual overlay and road maintenance. This will eat most of the $764,000 of rolled-over revenue from the project’s previous phase; the committee set aside that money for the overlay budget.
The project will also include space for a 5-foot bike lane.
Other projects see movement
The committee is also poised to decide on its next major project.
According to Pirkle, there are four projects on the committee’s plate: West Jackson Street from Lumpkin Avenue to Thomas Street, West Jackson Street from Thomas to Air Park Road, West Jackson Street from Front Street to Madison Street and North Veterans Memorial Boulevard from East Main Street to Hamm Street.
White noted that engineers completed the preliminary engineering work for the Veterans project and were close to completing engineering work on West Jackson Street from Thomas to Air Park.
Meanwhile, Bonds has been working on contacting the over 30 homeowners along West Jackson Street from Lumpkin to Thomas to get right-of-way agreements for widening the section of the street. It has been a slow process; Bonds said he has so far only received “three or four” responses from individuals. None have agreed.
“If we can get these 30 easements, that would make that easy, but I’m afraid it is not going to be easy,” Pirkle said. “I feel like we are a year out of getting these easements. … We might have a lapse in projects.”
Bonds told the committee they would need to get involved with the process by speaking with homeowners on the list they may know about the importance of the project.
“What we have done in a couple of the phases … we’d go out and talk to the property owners and tell them about the improvement to the property and their land, to tell them, ‘This is not the city coming to take your land. … We are trying to make this street better, not reduce the value of your property,’” Pirkle said. “We certainly don’t want to, and I don’t think we can afford to buy all of that right-of-way.”
Bonds said the widening project of Eason Boulevard from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road was progressing well because of the continued dry weather. He said he expects most of the project to be “substantially” completed by the end of the year.
Committee mulls expanding Jackson Street projects
Pirkle said there was one other important matter to mull regarding West Jackson Street: Although the Neighborhood Development Corporation previously planned to build a boulevard on West Jackson from Clayton Avenue to Joyner Avenue, the group recently voted to change course. Pirkle said NDC approached him to see if the committee would take on widening the portion of Jackson along with the other sections of the street.
“A boulevard is a wonderful idea, and it looks good conceptually,” he said. “It is very problematic when you start getting all of these houses, and people need to turn left to get into their driveways. … It is always going to be a thoroughfare, but it also happens to go through a community.”
He said the committee did not have to decide immediately, noting it would come up again in the next meeting. He also said NDC would not provide any additional funds for the project.
