TUPELO — Even as work continues on multiple ongoing projects, members of Tupelo’s Major Thoroughfare Committee are moving forward with plans to widen a portion of Veterans Boulevard.
On Monday, the Major Thoroughfare Committee voted unanimously among present members to recommend the Tupelo City Council take a project to widen Veterans Boulevard from Eason Boulevard to Hamm Street to bid during the next council meeting, set for Dec. 20.
City Engineer Dennis Bonds said the new, wider Veterans Boulevard will include a turn late, helping with traffic flow in the area of Veterans Memorial Park and the Tupelo Aquatic Center.
Bonds said the project should come in at under $2.5 million, although he declined to give a solid estimate.
“That is a section of roadway that is extremely busy, so this is really going to be a benefit for everyone,” he said.
Bonds said he hopes to have work start by the spring of 2023. If weather permits, he said it would be complete by the end of next year.
Committee member Charlotte Loden said she believed it was time to move forward with another project.
The Veterans Boulevard project is among three streets the committee began work on since the beginning of Phase 7, including widening Jackson Street from Lumpkin Avenue to Thomas Street and Jackson Street from Madison Street to Front Street.
Although engineering work has wrapped up for all the aforementioned projects, each comes with a set of issues that has prevented construction from beginning.
Bonds said the widening project from Jackson Street from Thomas to Lumpkin will be cheaper than widening Jackson from Madison Street to Front Street, but it requires roughly 30 right-of-way easements.
Bonds said he has sent two letters to all affected property owners and has received a handful of responses. He said a few homeowners agreed to the work with caveats, such as having the city remove a tree that stands within the easement or widening a homeowner's driveway opening.
Meanwhile, Jackson Street from Madison Street to Front Street will come with a hefty price tag because of underground utility work.
“That at least gets us through all we can probably say grace over for 2023,” Major Thoroughfare Committee Chair Greg Pirkle said. “If we get those three projects, that’s probably halfway into 2024 as far as our money is concerned.”
Engineering plans for Jackson Street from Thomas Street to Airpark Road are also substantially complete, Engineering Solutions Inc. engineer John White said.
While the city gears up for the committee’s next project, the widening work on Eason Boulevard from South Veterans Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road continues. Bonds said despite the recent turn in the weather, the city’s contractors are still ahead of schedule for the project’s completion. He said he expects the contractors to finish the project by next summer.
