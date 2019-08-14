TUPELO • The city’s Major Thoroughfare Committee voted to make three new road projects a priority to complete the end of its current phase at an estimated cost of around $17 million.
The committee voted to make the widening of West Jackson Street from Airpark Road to Coley Road, the widening of Eason Boulevard from Veterans Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road and the completion of the widening project on Jackson Street from Clayton Avenue to Madison Street a priority.
“What that basically does for us is to commit the money that remains in the program to those three projects,” Major Thoroughfare Committee Chairman Greg Pirkle said. “We could come back and change, but right now we are actually spending money. And, it’s unusual for us to spend money on something we don’t plan to do.”
Rough estimates indicate the West Jackson Street expansion project would cost approximately $4 million, the widening of Eason Boulevard would cost $3.5 million and the Jackson Street project would cost $9.2 million in utility and road work to complete.
The committee voted to authorize engineers to design plans in order to get a better idea of the combined cost of the projects.
Pirkle and Kim Hanna, the city’s chief financial officer, currently estimates that the committee would bring in around $13.6 million over the next two fiscal years to complete the end of the current phase, which would leave the city approximately $2 million short of funding the phase from its own funds. In order to receive additional funding, the city would have to ask the Tupelo City Council to provide any additional money.
Pirkle emphasized that these are early estimates and the committee doesn’t have any plans to request for additional funding at this time.
“We have no plans to go ask (the city) at this point because we would not have to ask until we go to bid on the last project,” Pirkle said. “Until we go to bid on the last project, we won’t know fixed dollars figures.”
Hanna explained that this is only a precaution because city residents will have to vote to approve the next phase of projects and to fully fund major thoroughfare for another five year phase in 2021. Hannah said no one wants to presume the voters would approve phase seven, so the city is just preparing to complete the projects in any event.
Any projects that are left over from a previous phase will have to be funded through additional means because at the beginning of a new phase, there will be no money to receive.
“The first thing of phase seven will be to complete anything open in phase six,” Hannah said. “Since there's no money open, you have to have a funding source. So, that project prior to the phase being voted in will have to fall from the end of the city’s general operating fund.”
The committee also voted to form a subcommittee to determine what major projects that committee should focus on for phase seven and another subcommittee to help design and implement the road plans for the Jackson Street project from Clayton Avenue to Robins Street.
“We have not had significant experience in that area,” Pirkle said. “We want to make sure that road travels well, but also that the community is not disturbed by the plans.”