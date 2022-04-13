Traffic travels along Eason Boulevard in Tupelo on April 12, 2022. On Monday, the Major Thoroughfare Committee approved the a $4.1 million expansion of the portion of Eason that runs between Veterans Boulevard and Briar Ridge Road.
TUPELO • The Major Thoroughfare Committee has approved a bid for the Eason Boulevard widening project, kicking it up to the Tupelo City Council for final approval.
On Monday, present members of the Major Thoroughfare Committee voted unanimously to recommend city officials accept a $4.1 million bid from Cook & Son Construction. Once completed, the project will widen Eason Boulevard from Veterans Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road.
Several members of the Major Thoroughfare Committee — including Terry Bullard, Raphael Henry, John Milstead and Drew Robertson — were absent during the meeting.
Committee members acknowledged that the cost of the widening project was high, but still worth it.
“That is a whole year's worth of tax revenue,” Committee Chairman Greg Pirkle said before the vote. “It is a lot of money, but it is what it costs within the fair process.”
City Engineer Dennis Bonds said the original estimate for the project was approximately $4.09 million, slightly below the lowest bid.
Bonds said the estimate was created before the dramatic increase in fuel prices spurred in part by the conflict in Ukraine. Despite breaking the budget slightly, Bonds said he’s OK with the cost.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“That is about a 1% change. Considering everything, I’m tickled to see that,” Bonds said.
If given the nod of approval from the City Council, Bonds said work could begin on the project in late May. He also noted the project's timeline depends on multiple factors, including weather and the contractor's schedule.
The approval comes after the council and committee agreed to purchase land along Eason Boulevard near White Hill Baptist Church for $10,000. Bonds said the purchase was the last piece of right of way needed to begin work.
Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer, in whose ward the section of road is located, said the project was a long time coming, and he is proud to see it proceed.
“I think it is time for it to move forward,” he said. “I am really excited about the project. It is a much-traveled road. I believe the council will approve (the bid) 100%.”
The council will vote to approve or reject the bid in the next meeting, scheduled for April 19.