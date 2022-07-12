TUPELO • The Major Thoroughfare Committee is weighing options for Jackson Street after approving engineers to start the prep to widen the eastern section of the road.
In an unanimous vote among present members Monday evening, the committee voted to authorize city engineers to start the groundwork for the widening project of Jackson Street between Madison and Front streets. Members Terry Bullard and Drew Robertson were absent.
“I think (the project) will be a good thing for the city," committee chair Greg Pirkle said. "I keep hearing so many positive comments for Jackson from Clayton to Madison, and getting it all the way down will make a big difference.”
Jackson Street has been a focus of the Major Thoroughfare Committee's work practically since Tupelo voters formed the program through a majority vote in 1991. Pirkle said the three main projects for this phase of the program involve widening several busy roadways, including Eason Boulevard, Jackson Street at Airpark Road and Lumpkin Avenue, and Jackson Street from Madison to Front.
“We don’t have the money to do three projects, but we do have the money to go ahead and do the engineering,” he said.
The committee previously voted to begin engineering work for Jackson from Airpark to Lumpkin. City Engineer Dennis Bonds said the city is in the process of procuring easements from residents of Jackson in the area, but there would be about 30 property owners who needed to agree to terms with the city for the right of way.
Committee members questioned if there was enough money in the program's budget to support so many easements. Pirkle said it was possible.
“In Phase II, it took 25% of our budget to do the quick take,” he said. A quick take is a process in which the city can pay property owners for a portion of their land.
“We can do it. We have the authority, but if there is any way to do it and avoid buying land, it is preferable," he said.
Though the easements were an issue, the actual widening of Jackson from Madison to Front won't be without challenges either. Bonds said there would be a lot of underground utility work to contend with in that section of Jackson.
Tupelo Water and Light Director Johnny Timmons told the Daily Journal that converting from overhead to underground utility was difficult, but he said the previous work on Jackson from Clayton Avenue to Madison Street prepared the area for the process.
“This section will go much better than (Clayton to Madison),” he said, noting the road was already naturally wider than the previous stretch. “It is ready to go. Once the conversion is started, the hard part is over.”
Meanwhile, construction on Eason Boulevard has started, and Bonds said the contractors were rapidly progressing due to the bout of mostly clear weather the city had over the last month. When asked when the contractors would finish the project, Pirkle gave a conservative estimate of about a year but hoped for a quicker turnaround.
“If we have a dry summer and fall, it could be done by Christmas,” he said.