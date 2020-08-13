TUPELO • If city voters renew the taxpayer-funded Major Thoroughfare Program next year, top priorities currently look to include further widening on Jackson Street as well as widening projects on Eason Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard.
In advance of a 2021 ballot referendum, Major Thoroughfare leadership is preparing a list of proposed projects to be considered for a five-year phase of construction, the seventh such phase since the program’s inception.
On Monday, a subcommittee of Major Thoroughfare’s volunteer leadership committee finalized a draft list of Phase VII projects. That draft list still needs approval from the road-building program’s full committee, which will likely deliberate the matter next month. The Tupelo City Council must also lend its support.
The top three priorities for Phase VII as identified by the subcommittee are as follows:
• Widening the rest of Jackson Street to three lanes, including sections from Airpark to Thomas, Thomas to Joyner and Madison to Front.
• Widening Eason Boulevard between the intersections of Veterans Boulevard and Briar Ridge Road.
• Widening Veterans Boulevard between the intersections of Main Street and Hamm Street.
The Eason Boulevard widening was included in the Phase VI project list, and may possibly still begin work before Phase VI ends next year. There will not, however, be sufficient Phase VI money remaining to complete the Eason widening.
Current estimates suggest the construction price tag for all three of these top three projects could total $13.8 million. Burying overhead utility wires as part of these projects would push the total price much higher.
“The underground utilities are really starting to get expensive,” said Stuart Johnson, who chairs the Phase VII subcommittee.
On Monday, Greg Pirkle, who chairs the Major Thoroughfare committee itself, expressed concerns that the cost of underground utilities may be growing prohibitive.
“I’m not sure I want to vote for that,” Pirkle said, referring to one potential utility project. “That’s a lot of money.”
Other projects will be identified as Phase VII proposals, but not assigned a priority ranking. Proposed Phase VII road improvements are the widening of Airpark from Jackson Street to Main Street, the widening of Elizabeth Street from East Main Street to Green Street and the widening of Veterans Boulevard from Hamm Street to the interchange of Interstate 22.
Improvements could also be made to some Highway 45 access ramps at Hilda Avenue, but this project would require the participation of the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
Proposed Phase VII projects involving new construction includes a possible new loop that would begin on Gloster Street, likely near Best Buy, and continue north toward Barnes Crossing Road, running to the west of the shopping center that includes Sam’s Club and Walmart.
“Our goal is to get as much traffic off of Gloster, because it’s just so heavily trafficked,” Johnson said.
The realignment of McPherson Road and Highway 6 has also been listed as a possible project, though enthusiasm for this proposal was muted during Monday’s subcommittee meeting.
Current plans also call for a quarter of the program’s budget to be set aside for road paving and maintenance.
City engineer Dennis Bonds underscored that the price tags assigned to the proposed projects are only preliminary estimates and are based on the current price of materials, which could change over the next five years.
There won’t be enough Phase VII money to complete all of the proposed Phase VII projects. Johnson emphasized that an extensive list will give the Major Thoroughfare leadership flexibility to respond as circumstances change, and to gather more data.
“Over the five-year time period, we will work on getting some updated traffic counts,” Johnson said.