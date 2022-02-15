TUPELO • The Major Thoroughfare Committee is getting the ball rolling on its first Phase VII project, with officials expecting work on Eason Boulevard Avenue to start as early as April.
On Monday, members of Tupelo’s Major Thoroughfare Committee voted to proceed with the purchase of land along Eason Boulevard, near White Hill Baptist Church, for $10,000. According to Board President Greg Pirkle, the committee has had its eye on widening Eason Boulevard from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road for a decade.
The project now hinges on whether the Tupelo City Council is willing to purchase land for the right of way. That vote is scheduled to take place during the Council’s first meeting in March.
According to City Engineer Dennis Bonds, the city has reached an agreement with the owners of the church, located at 1987 South Eason Boulevard, to purchase of the right of way.
“One thing to celebrate in getting this piece of right of way is this was talked about in Phase II,” Bonds said. “It is always neat to me to see something finally over time come to pass.”
Bonds said the purchase of the land was delayed by negotiations over a final price with the church owners. The property appraised at a value of $4,800, Bonds said, but the landowners didn’t agree to that price. State law allowed the city to make a maximum offer of $10,000 to purchase the land, which the landowners eventually accepted.
“You know what we’ve been dealing with trying to get that right of way for the last 10 years,” Pirkle said before the committee voted, adding that though the agreement was over double the original ask, it was up to the committee to decide.
If the council approves votes in the affirmative for the project, it would be the first project of the committee’s newest phase. Bonds said if approved, the project could go out to bid in March and work could begin on Eason Boulevard in April.
Pirkle expressed his enthusiasm for the new project, noting that the recent work done to Itawamba County Community College’s Eason campus last year made the need for improvements even more pressing.
“This is long overdue,” he said. “We’ve taken all the action I think we’ve needed to. (Eason) is our next project.”