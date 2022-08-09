TUPELO – The Major Thoroughfare Committee tapped its engineers to begin groundwork on a portion of Veterans Memorial Boulevard in a bid to increase while waiting on other projects to move forward.
In a unanimous vote among attending members, the committee authorized engineering work for widening Veterans Memorial Boulevard from East Main Street to Hamm Street.
Engineering Solutions Inc. engineer John White said the section of Veterans, which is home to the Tupelo Aquatic Center, should be smooth engineering work, noting the city would not likely have to produce many easements.
The sticking point for much of the committee was the cost of the project. Pirkle said although the committee would not have the money to start construction on the project this year or next, it was feasible to start the engineering work during this phase. The Major Thoroughfare program, which is in its seventh phase, gets its revenue from a 10-mill tax levy.
“I think we will have the money,” Pirkle said. “We have enough money if our estimates come through to finish all of those four projects (in Phase 7).”
The other three projects in Phase 7 are two sections of Jackson Street and a portion of Eason Boulevard from Veterans Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road.
With the committee's approval, Veterans became the third project on which engineers are working. Jackson Street from Thomas Street to Airpark Road and Jackson Street from Madison Street to Front Street are also in the engineering phase.
“I don’t want us to be in a period where we are collecting money and not laying any asphalt or moving dirt,” Pirkle said. “We are ambitious in this (program), and I would like to see us move forward.”
City Engineer Dennis Bonds said the challenge with Jackson Street from Thomas to Airpark is that it has 24 properties that require right-of-way easements. He noted he reached out through mail and by phone to begin the process. If he gets no response in 30 days, Bonds said he would call again and begin approaching properties door-to-door, if need be.
On Jackson from Front to Madison, White said easements would not be a problem, noting that the only issue would be the cemetery, which would have room for widening but not for a sidewalk.
A secondary issue for this Jackson Street project is the need for significant work to install underground utilities. Pirkle noted that half of the estimated cost of the project budget was the conversion.
Tupelo Water and Light Director Johnny Timmons said his department completed much of the groundwork for the conversion during the widening of Jackson Street from Madison to Clayton Street and expected savings during the next leg of work.
Meanwhile, work on Eason Boulevard from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road continues to go smoothly, according to Bonds, who noted with good weather, contractors could finish the project by the end of the year. However, he said the more likely finish date for the project was next May.
