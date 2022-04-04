TUPELO • A nominee for Tupelo’s Major Thoroughfare Committee has withdrawn himself from consideration amid friction between the mayor and a council member over his nomination.
Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan confirmed that Tommy Scott, his pick to serve on the Major Thoroughfare Committee, removed himself from consideration over the weekend. Jordan noted that he had not spoken with Scott and did not know the reason for his withdrawal.
“It was a little bit of a shock that he withdrew, but we will move on,” Jordan told the Daily Journal on Monday.
Tupelo City Council was scheduled to vote on Scott’s appointment during their April 5 meeting.
The withdrawal follows Jordan's decision to break tradition and eschew a council member's recommendation to the committee in favor of his own. Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones recommended former Tupelo police officer Tiffany Gilleylen in November, but the mayor rejected it.
Jones said she had spoken to Scott over the weekend but did not ask him to pull his name from the recommendation. She also said she would be willing to recommend him to another committee, noting he had previously expressed interest in the Police Advisory Committee.
Scott did not respond to attempts to reach him.
Jordan previously said he had picked Scott to serve on the committee before Jones made her nomination known. Jones, however, claims Jordan did not support Gilleylen because she twice sued the city over alleged civil rights violations from her time with the Tupelo Police Department.
Jordan said the lawsuits, both of which were settled out of court, did not factor into his decision.
The mayor said he has received more resumes from interested residents for the committee and would be looking for someone to replace Scott. When asked if he would consider Gilleylen as his appointment, he said he was “not going to rule anyone out” and affirmed he would “work with any of the council members if they have anything in their ward.”
Jones said she had not spoken to the mayor since Scott withdrew his nomination.
The committee totals 18 members and is made up of two representatives from each ward and four at-large positions. The standard practice for appointments to the committee has been for each council member to recommend a candidate, with the mayor then formally nominating those recommendations for a vote by the full council. City Ordinance notes that it is dependent on the mayor to make the final recommendation and does not have the council participation baked in.
Jones recommended Gilleylen in November, along with her other pick, Delano Raphael Henry, to the committee. The council confirmed Henry on Feb. 2 but did not bring Gilleylen to a vote.
The council is poised to vote on Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis’ recommendation of George Jones to the Major Thoroughfare Committee during their meeting on April 5.