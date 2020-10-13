Major Thoroughfare: At a Glance

If voters renew the Major Thoroughfare Program next year, the program's leadership have selected these projects as the ones they'll pursue:

High Priority

• Widen Jackson Street to three lanes between the following intersections: Airpark to Thomas, Thomas to Joyner and Madison to Front. Estimated construction cost of $8.6 million, plus utility costs of $5.5 million for at least one block.

• Widening Eason Boulevard between the intersections of Veterans Boulevard and Briar Ridge Road. Estimated construction cost of $3.3 million.

• Widening Veterans Boulevard between the intersections of Main Street and Hamm Street. Estimated construction costs of $1.9 million.

Other projects

• Widening Elizabeth Street from East Main Street to Green Street. Estimated construction costs of $3.2 million.

• New construction of a loop that would begin on Gloster Street, likely near Best Buy, and continue north toward Barnes Crossing Road, running to the west of the shopping center that includes Sam’s Club and Walmart. Estimated construction costs of $10.6 million.

• Widening Veterans Boulevard from Hamm Street to the interchange of Interstate 22. Estimated construction costs of $1.6 million.

• Widening Airpark from Jackson Street to Main Street. This is considered a lower priority project. Estimated construction costs of $3 million.

• Aligning the intersection of McPherson and Highway 6. This is considered a lower priority project. Estimated construction costs of $1.2 million.

• Improvements to the Highway 45 northbound onramps at Hilda Avenue. This project would require the participation of the Mississippi Department of Transportation and there are no current cost estimates.