TUPELO • The Major Thoroughfare Program is looking to reshape the future of the All-America City’s transportation infrastructure for a seventh time by asking voters to renew an extra tax on city residents for better roadways.
The program’s oversight committee on Monday unanimously voted among its members present to approve a proposed phase VII project list and recommend that the Tupelo City Council formally approve and place it on the ballot for final approval by voters.
“I’m optimistic that the revenue will be there for us to get these projects, and the ones that don’t get done, as history has shown, they’ve kind of rolled over to the next phase,” said Stuart Johnson, a committee member who led the effort to select potential projects for the program’s next phase. “We just need the taxpayers to value what we’re doing here for the roads they travel on.”
The projects with the highest priority ratings are widening most of West Jackson Street into three lanes, widening Eason Boulevard from Veterans Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road and widening Veterans Boulevard from Main Street to Hamm Street into three lanes.
Other projects planned for a potential phase VII include widening portions of Airpark Road, Elizabeth Street and Hamm Street, but these are not listed as priority projects. The committee might also build a new road to allow traffic on North Gloster to bypass much of the mall area, but estimates for that project would be quite expensive.
As always, the Major Thoroughfare Program’s needs exceed the amount of revenue the tax levy is expected to generate over the next five years. The program contains just under $40 million in projects for the next phase, but the reality is there will likely only be enough revenue to fund a little over half of the projects.
Committee leaders said that the group always wants to include more projects than it can afford in case federal and state transportation agencies provide additional funding, giving them more options.
“So we have projects this time that we aren’t going to get to,” Pirkle said. “I think the city would be better if we could get to the projects, but this is the money we have.”
The current plan also allocates 25% of the program’s revenue to maintenance and repairs of certain major roadways.
The Tupelo City Council will now review the list of submitted projects and vote to either accept or reject the list and set a date for conducting an election to renew the program. If the renewal vote passes, Tupelo’s unique road-building program will continue for another five years.
Early plans are for the Tupelo City Council to hear from the committee’s leaders in a work session on Oct. 27 and for the Council to vote on the plan at one of its November meetings. If the council approves the plan, then it will head to the city residents for approval in 2021.
Municipal elections for the city leaders will also take place next year, but the City Council agreed to budget enough money for the Major Thoroughfare election to take place separately from the municipal elections.
The council will ultimately have the final say on when the thoroughfare election will take place, but the committee leaders are asking for it to occur in February.