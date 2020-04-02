TUPELO • Some members of the city’s Major Thoroughfare Program committee raised questions over the number of roads City Hall leaders have added to a newly revamped list of city streets that are set to receive maintenance work in the future.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, presented the voluntary committee members with the city’s updated “Street Saver Street Classifications” list detailing how nearly all of Tupelo’s roads are classified.
The four road classification types are arterial, collector, local and residential. The only roads that funds from the thoroughfare program are set to go toward are arterial and collector roads. Arterial roads are the core roads, which are considered major roads. There were 11 arterial roads and 41 collector roads on the list presented to the committee at its March meeting.
“Just because it’s a particular classification doesn’t mean it will be used from Major Thoroughfare funds, right?” Greg Pirkle, the chairman of the committee, asked Lewis.
Lewis responded and said that from the city's standpoint, all the arterial and collector roads were considered roads under the purview of the committee.
Currently, 25% of the program's budget is set to go toward road maintenance, with the remainder of the funds going toward new construction.
Mike Pettigrew, a member of the thoroughfare committee, told the Daily Journal that he agreed that the committee doesn’t need to review every roadway, but he does believe the city needs to be transparent about how the city’s engineers defined the criteria for the classifications and if the new list changed from the original list that was presented.
“I would just like to see what the change is from the existing document,” Pettigrew asked at the meeting. “That would be a good thing to change to see if we’re making an incremental change or a major change.”
According to major thoroughfare documents reviewed by the Daily Journal, 25 new roads have been added to the new list from the original list.
Pettigrew later told the Daily Journal that he wasn’t necessarily concerned with the number of roads on the list, but he’s mainly concerned with the methodology of the road classification being transparent to the committee and the general public.
Lewis told the Daily Journal that the list is currently under revision by city employees and that at the next thoroughfare meeting, committee members will be presented with a list of what roads the committee would be responsible for.
Pirkle told the Daily Journal that he doesn’t believe a majority of committee members are concerned with the classification of roads, but rather what is the specific list of roads that are scheduled to be maintained with major thoroughfare funds.
“I think the clarification we want is to make sure that regardless of what the city puts in place … that it is not going to use thoroughfare money just for all the streets that receive a specification,” Pirkle said.
According to the city’s ordinance regarding the current phase of the thoroughfare committee, the priorities for street constructions and improvements cannot be modified, amended, revoked or superseded unless a public hearing is held before the City Council.
But Lewis later told the Daily Journal that the list presented to the committee members was not a list for a current phase, but a list of maintenance projects for the next phase. Lewis said that the thoroughfare committee would have a chance to voice which roads they would prefer to be on the maintenance list, but the City Council has the ultimate vote for approval.
“It then goes to Council, and the council is one to put it out there for the citizens,” Lewis said. “What Greg and the rest of them forget is they are there to make recommendations and to give input and help oversee the funding, but the final responsibility is the City Council — not the committee.”