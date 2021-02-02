TUPELO • Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to renew Tupelo’s Major Thoroughfare Program for a seventh time, ensuring that a 10-mill tax levy to build major roads will continue for another five years.
With all of the city’s precincts reporting, unofficial results indicate that 1,182 people voted in favor of renewing the program, and 132 people voted against the program’s renewal.
This total does not include affidavit and absentee ballots, but there are not enough of those ballots currently in hand to alter the result of the election, though valid ballots could still continue to arrive by mail for a period.
Kim Hanna, Tupelo’s municipal clerk, told the Daily Journal that around 45 absentee ballots are currently on hand and about 20 affidavit ballots need to be processed.
By law, absentee ballots that arrive within the next five business days will still be counted, as long as they were postmarked by Feb. 2, but it's not expected that enough ballots will arrive to change the outcome of the election.
“I’m relieved that we get to continue the progress that we have made and proud to live in a community that is this progressive and community minded,” said Greg Pirkle, the chairman of the Major Thoroughfare committee.
There was some concern that the COVID-19 pandemic would hamper outreach efforts to encourage people to support the program’s renewal, but nearly 90% of voters backed the program.
The projects with the highest priority rating are widening portions of Jackson Street to three lanes, Widening Eason Boulevard between the intersections of Veterans Boulevard and Briar Ridge Road and widening Veterans Boulevard between the intersections of Main Street and Hamm Street
The program is expected to generate around $5 million in revenue each year, meaning that it’s anticipated to collect around $25 million over the next five-year phase. Of the 10 mill tax levy, a quarter of that would go toward road maintenance, and the rest would go to building new infrastructure.
One mill equates to $1 of tax for every $1,000 of value. That means, for an owner-occupied home assessed by tax officials at $150,000, 10 mills equates to $150 of the total tax bill (disregarding any homestead exemption claimed by the owner).
“It’s just great for the future of the city of Tupelo to continue a progressive program that’s already in the palace that’s been such a resounding success for the city,” Mayor Jason Shelton said of the results. “I’m proud of our citizens for renewing the program which will continue to pay dividends.”
The Major Thoroughfare tax levy was self-imposed by Tupelo voters in 1991 and has now been imposed or renewed by voters seven times in five year increments.