TUPELO – Make-A-Wish Mid-South faces a record number of wishes waiting to be granted as a result of the recent need to postpone all wishes that involve travel due to the public and medical concerns of COVID-19.
As 77% of wishes involve travel, 38 local wishes were immediately impacted with additional wishes being impacted every day. The challenging circumstances have inspired Make-A-Wish to think creatively about how to bring hope and joy to wish kids during unpredictable and scary times.
Through the launch of “Messages of Hope,” Make-A-Wish is inviting the public to spread hope and encouragement for wish kids waiting for wishes impacted by COVID-19. The organization is asking people to take a picture, write a note, or create a video sharing their messages of hope to any social media channel along with the tag, @MakeAWishMidSouth and the #WishesAreWaiting. The more messages shared, the greater the impact on wish kids and their families.
“’Messages of Hope’ gives people the chance to do something positive and impactful for our wish kids who now have to wait a little longer for their wish,” said Casey Tansey, Make-A-Wish Mid-South’s CEO. “For nearly 35 years, our local community has brought hope to local wish kids and now, our wish families need it more than ever before.”
Learn more and help at midsouth.wish.org or wish.org/messages-of-hope.