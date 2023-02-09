djr-2023-02-09-news-clifton-cockrell-twp1

Clifton Cockrell of Mantachie sits inside his room at Countrywood Manor in Mantachie. Cockrell served in the 76th Infantry Division during World War II in European theater.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

MANTACHIE – Sometimes the pages and documentaries of history make World War II’s generals and government leaders appear to be larger than life.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Recommended for you